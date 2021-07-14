The Mills 50 Parking Lot Party brings Cholo Dogs, the Pizza Slut, Hot Asian Buns, Peru Power, Itzayana Fluffy Tacos and more to Conrad's Shanty 

OPENINGS: Buttercrust Pizza, specializing in square buttercrust slices, has opened in the Fort Gatlin Plaza at 4789 S. Orange Ave. ... Nearby, look for Gatlin Hall Brewing to open by the end of the month ... Local pop-up outfit Lily-Ann has taken up residency inside the Imperial Wine Bar at Washburn Imports in Ivanhoe Village. Lily-Ann chefs Albert DeSue, Mike Camacho and Sebastian Montague will offer high-end, innovative shareable plates Wednesday to Saturday starting at 5 p.m. ... Las Lomas Mexican Grill has opened in the longtime home of Sam Seltzer's Steakhouse at 800 E. Altamonte Drive in Altamonte Springs.

NEWS+EVENTS: The Mills 50 Parking Lot Party goes from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 23, behind Conrad's Shanty. The event will feature a host of food vendors including Cholo Dogs, the Pizza Slut, Hot Asian Buns, Peru Power, Itzayana Fluffy Tacos and more ... Pepe's Cantina has closed in downtown Orlando as construction moves forward on the Bumby Arcade Food Hall ... Taste of Chengdu Baldwin Park has closed, but the owners will reopen it in late August as an upscale, reservation-only, chef's tasting menu concept. Taste of Chengdu on West Colonial Drive will also reopen in August, as a casual counterpart to the Baldwin Park locale.

