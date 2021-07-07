The Milk District's new Milkhouse Social House reveals food/bar tenants; Maxine's reopens after brief break; Shin Jung is back 

OPENINGS: The Milkhouse Social House, a concept from Foxtail Coffee partners Alex Tchekmeian and Iain Yeakle, will open this August at 201 N. Bumby Ave. in the Milk District. The food/bar venue will feature Cicchetti, a Venetian-style bacaro from Bruno Zacchini, Bagel Bruno (also by Zacchini), Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream, Itsa Chicken, Ravenous Pig Brewing Co. and Foxtail Coffee, as well as Milkhouse Beer, Wine & Spirits operated by the Courtesy Bar ... Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips will also open this August at Icon Park on I-Drive ... Bubble & Co. Tea Bar has opened in the Village Plaza shopping center in Maitland, offering fresh baked pastries (including croissants) as well as cakes, teas and coffee. Oh, they also do high tea ...

Space 220, the Epcot restaurant that places guests in a space-station setting with panoramic views from 220 miles above Earth, is now slated to open this fall, perhaps in time for Disney World's 50th anniversary this October ... The Corner Pizza Bar will move into the old Market on Magnolia space downtown later this summer ... Memories of India has reopened in a new location — the former Darbar Indian Restaurant at 12185 S. Apopka Vineland Road ... Two years after a fire virtually destroyed Shin Jung on East Colonial Drive, the Korean restaurant has entered the first phase of their reopening by offering takeout. The dining room is open to guests who choose to eat inside the restaurant, but no table service will be provided.

NEWS+EVENTS: After a summer break — a week of paid vacation for their employees — Maxine's on Shine will reopen July 8 ... WA Sushi will reopen July 11 ... Former Iron Chef Roberto Trevino (El Buda, Don Julio's Mexican Kitchen) is now the culinary director at Spanish restaurant Tapa Toro on I-Drive. Trevino says he'll be tweaking the menu in addition to hiring an executive chef ... Smokemade Meats + Eats will stage pop-ups every Friday this month at 5 p.m. at the Whippoorwill Beer House on South Street.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com