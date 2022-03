The Maitland Jazz and Blues Festival is set for April, with Jimmy Hall and more performing for free 

click image Photo courtesy jimmyhall.com

Jimmy Hall

The Maitland Jazz & Blues Festival is shaping up nicely, with 13 local and touring acts set for a free two-day event kicking off on the very fortuitous date of April 1.The lineup is anything but an April Fool though, with veteran blues musician Jimmy Hall — known for stints in Wet Willie, Blackberry Smoke and Jeff Beck's band — joined by Beautiful Bobby Blackmon, Michelle Amato, Beth McKee, Lucy Yeghiazaryan, Jeff Rupert, the Flying Horse Big Band and more. Food and drink vendors will also be serving on site.Maitland Jazz & Blues Festival happens on Friday-Saturday, April 1-2 at Maitland's Independence Square. Admission is free.