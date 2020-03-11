March 11, 2020 Movies » Opening in Orlando

click to enlarge Betty Gilpin in 'The Hunt'

Photo courtesy Universal Pictures

Betty Gilpin in 'The Hunt'

The Hunt, Bloodshot, and more movies opening in Orlando this week 

By

b>Opening this week: Bloodshot For a while now, Sony has been hoping to launch a shared universe based on the mythology of Valiant Comics. First up is Vin Diesel as Bloodshot, which makes for a good introductory outing due to a certain amount of, shall we say, built-in familiarity: The title character is a murdered American operative (Spawn? Check!) who's resuscitated by a team of heartless scientists (RoboCop? Check!), whereupon he has to contend with his patchy memories while fighting off enemies with his superhuman powers of regeneration (Wolverine? Double check!). That's a shared universe right there, although probably not in the way the studio intended. (PG-13)

Extra Ordinary Supernatural comedy Irish style, with a gifted driving instructor helping a dad rescue his daughter from the clutches of a fading rock star (Will Forte). See, the has-been needs a virgin soul to sacrifice to the dark forces if he wants his career back. Which seems a lot more complicated than just doing commercials for reverse mortgages like everybody else. (R; opens Friday at Enzian Theater, Maitland)

The Hunt If there's one thing we've learned by now, it's that every movie comes out eventually. I mean, The Interview caused an international incident and practically sank Sony Pictures, and the studio still didn't think that was reason enough to just bury it and take the loss. So here comes The Hunt, the picture Donald Trump tried and failed to kill. Director Craig Zobel really wants you to know his story of red-staters being hunted by murderous liberals isn't the elitist hit job Tucker Carlson assumed, but rather a satire of extremism on both sides, with a heroine we know we should root for because she's resolutely apolitical. Boy, what a shame Mayor Pete is already spoken for, because it sounds like he and Zobel could make beautiful Muzak together. (R)

I Still Believe The true-life story of Christian singer Jeremy Camp, who married a woman he knew was terminally ill. Filmmakers Andrew and Jon Erwin previously helmed I Can Only Imagine, the theatrical adaptation of an autobiographical hit about familial dysfunction by praise band MercyMe. Seems like the Erwins have got themselves a good franchise going here: Behind the Jesus. (R)

Also playing: Beneath Us This indie horror flick follows a bunch of undocumented workers who are held captive by well-to-do American sadists. Hey, look: more extremism on both sides! (R; playing at Regal Winter Park Village & RPX & Regal Waterford Lakes & IMAX)

