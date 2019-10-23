'The Great Alaskan Race,' 'Black and Blue,' 'Countdown' and more new movies opening in Orlando 

Opening this week:

Black and Blue In a tale ripped from yesterday's headlines, a rookie cop (Naomie Harris) sours on the job after she witnesses fellow members of the force murdering a drug dealer. Of course, selling dope isn't the reason most African Americans now get shot by the fuzz. But the title Home Alone was already taken. (R)

Countdown This horror flick concerns a phone app that reveals the date and time of its user's death. See, I thought we already had an app that tells you when it's time to die. Heard of Plenty o' Fish? (PG-13)

The Current War: Director's Cut As Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse, Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon wage a pitched battle to determine if America will go AC or DC. Some changes have been made since the movie premiered two years ago at the Toronto International Film Festival: It now has five extra scenes, yet is 10 minutes shorter. Hey, makes sense to me. According to my Plenty o' Fish profile, I'm two years younger than I was in 2017 but four inches taller. (PG-13)

The Great Alaskan Race A true story from nearly 100 years ago inspired this drama about a sled dog team that has to beat the clock to save a bunch of kids from diphtheria. Pretty sneaky waiting to make the movie until none of the dogs were alive to demand points. (PG; opens Friday at AMC Dine-in Disney Springs 24 and AMC Altamonte Mall 18)

The Lighthouse Visit orlandoweekly.com to find out what our Cameron Meier thought of Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe's portrayals of two men losing their grip on reality. Because as we all know, if it's a firm tether to reality you want, the first person you should go to is a movie critic. (R)

Parasite The Palme d'Or at Cannes 2019 went to Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho's depiction of a duplicitous family that violently supplants the support staff of a wealthy clan. At last, a movie for people who thought Downton Abbey needed less witty barbs and more meat cleavers. (R; opens Thursday at Enzian Theater, Maitland)

Western Stars Performance footage and intimate conversation help Bruce Springsteen explore the themes of his recent album, which traces the decline of a second-tier cowboy actor. Stick around for the rousing closing number, in which the lead character unexpectedly kicks Charles Manson's ass. (PG)

Also playing: First Love The great Takashi Miike directed this portrait of a boxer and a hooker who are pursued by sinister forces. Of course that means the yakuza; this is a Miike picture. What did you think it meant, the Shriners? (NR; playing at Regal Winter Park Village & RPX)

Where's My Roy Cohn? If Angels in America didn't give you enough reason to hope Roy Cohn is in hell, this documentary about the famous fixer has more details about how he enabled the careers of Joe McCarthy and Donald Trump. I just wish we could figure out a way to blame him for Bruce Springsteen. (PG-13; playing at Regal Winter Park)

