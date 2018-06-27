Nosh pit: The five best dishes in Orlando right now 

Grilled Artichokes, Hillstone

Carbon footprint aside, these beautifully charred Red Label heirloom 'chokes from Castroville, California, come served with a craving-inducing remoulade. Get 'em now before they're gone (which will be soon). 8215 S. Orlando Ave., Winter Park, 407-740-4005, hillstone.com

Crispy Smoked Duck, Ravenous Pig

It's half a duck – breast with wing, and leg with foot – aired, smoked, and fried to create a superbly crisp skin and flesh as tender as can be. 565 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park, 407-628-2333, theravenouspig.com

Khao Soi Gai, Bangrak Thai Street Kitchen

Anything you get from the Bangrak folks will be as authentic as any dish you'll find in Bangkok, and this Northern Thai curry chicken noodle soup with pickled mustard greens topped with fried wheat noodles is their signature. Facebook.com/bangrakthaistreetkitchen

Vegan Tlacoyo, Hunger Street Tacos

Think wee Mexican calzone: a thick cake of fried masa flour stuffed with garbanzo beans, topped with black beans, guacamole, cabbage and squash-blossom salsa. Tends to sell out, so be an early bird. 2103 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park, 321-444-6270, hungerstreettacos.com

Water-Boiled Spicy Fish Filet, Chef Wang's Kitchen

Order the dish, then ooh and ahh over the immaculate display of ingredients; the infernal broth of Sichuan peppercorns, tien tsin peppers and jalapeños; and the yielding flesh of whitefish. This is life-giving food at its best. 5148 W. Colonial Drive, 407-930-3188 —FK