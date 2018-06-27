June 26, 2018 Special Issues » Bite

Email
Print
Share
screen_shot_2018-06-25_at_5.03.27_pm.png

Nosh pit: The five best dishes in Orlando right now 

By

Grilled Artichokes, Hillstone
Carbon footprint aside, these beautifully charred Red Label heirloom 'chokes from Castroville, California, come served with a craving-inducing remoulade. Get 'em now before they're gone (which will be soon). 8215 S. Orlando Ave., Winter Park, 407-740-4005, hillstone.com

Crispy Smoked Duck, Ravenous Pig
It's half a duck – breast with wing, and leg with foot – aired, smoked, and fried to create a superbly crisp skin and flesh as tender as can be. 565 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park, 407-628-2333, theravenouspig.com

Khao Soi Gai, Bangrak Thai Street Kitchen
Anything you get from the Bangrak folks will be as authentic as any dish you'll find in Bangkok, and this Northern Thai curry chicken noodle soup with pickled mustard greens topped with fried wheat noodles is their signature. Facebook.com/bangrakthaistreetkitchen

Vegan Tlacoyo, Hunger Street Tacos
Think wee Mexican calzone: a thick cake of fried masa flour stuffed with garbanzo beans, topped with black beans, guacamole, cabbage and squash-blossom salsa. Tends to sell out, so be an early bird. 2103 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park, 321-444-6270, hungerstreettacos.com

Water-Boiled Spicy Fish Filet, Chef Wang's Kitchen
Order the dish, then ooh and ahh over the immaculate display of ingredients; the infernal broth of Sichuan peppercorns, tien tsin peppers and jalapeños; and the yielding flesh of whitefish. This is life-giving food at its best. 5148 W. Colonial Drive, 407-930-3188 —FK

Jump to comments

More in Bite

Tags:

  |  

More Bite »

Latest in Bite

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Orlando's fascination with pitch-black foods Read More

  2. Kathleen Blake of The Rusty Spoon wins Orlando Weekly's annual BITE Award Read More

  3. The sense of home and family infuses all facets of the Glass Knife's operation Read More

  4. We scream for Orlando ice cream Read More

  5. The Lombardi family has been a staple of the Orlando seafood scene for years Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation