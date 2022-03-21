Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

March 21, 2022 Food + Drink » Food News

The first Florida Shake Shack with a drive-thru opens in Orlando this week 

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SHAKE SHACK
  • Photo via Shake Shack

Clear your calendars, Shake Shack's first drive-thru in Florida opening in Orlando this week.

The new spot is located at 11637 Daryl Carter Parkway and is part of the Vineland Pointe shopping center. The opening is set for March 24 ar 11 a.m. It will be the fifth Shake Shack to open in the Orlando area.



The company's first drive-thru location opened up in December 2021 in Minnesota. The rapidly expanding company plans on opening 10 more drive-thrus this year and opening up 40 to 50 new restaurants. The drive-thru Shake Shack has two kitchens: one each for dine-in and drive-thru customers.

On March 25, they will be donating $1 to the Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children for every sandwich sold. They will also be giving away specialty items and merch.



