The fare at Mia’s Italian Kitchen knocks us out in every sense of the word 

I'd been meaning to pay Mia's Italian Kitchen, the newish restaurant concept by the same folks who operate Cafe Tu Tu Tango, a pre-pandemic visit, but never got a chance.
A couple of weeks ago, I got some of Mia's good ol'-fashioned Italian comfort fare delivered and it plain knocked me out. Literally. I nodded off mere minutes after downing a zesty salad hefted with marinated cannellini beans, a couple of slices of margherita brick-oven pan pizza, a 12-ounce meatball and some roasted mushroom lasagna.
After reading the preceding passage, it's a wonder I woke up at all. Oh, and I didn't even mention the scarfed tiramisu or the Italian red and summer white sangrias guzzled alongside all this cibo matto. BTW: Mia's reopened its eclectic and Sistine'd dining room on Thursday, Aug. 27, so if you're in the area, have a bite and take in the visual spectacle. It's not like you can travel to Italy anyway.
(Mia's Italian Kitchen, 8717 International Drive, 407-601-7130, miasitalian.com)
