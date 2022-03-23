Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

March 23, 2022 News » Orlando Area News

Email
Print
Share

The 'Disney Walkout' that wasn't: mass action against 'Don't Say Gay' bill fizzles at Walt Disney World 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney

An action on behalf of LGBTQ employees of The Walt Disney Company was hyped for a week by organizers, who hoped to pressure Disney to protect its LGBT employees in the wake of Florida's controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill. But when the time came to walk out at Orlando's Walt Disney World, no rally was apparent.

Only one employee could be found protesting at the Orlando outpost of Disney's parks. 27-year-old Nicholas Maldonado stood in front of the park's entrance holding a sign that said "Trans rights are human rights."



Maldonado works at Disney’s Character Warehouse and occasionally inside a park gift shop. He told the Orlando Sentinel that he hopes the company would do more in the future for its LGBTQ employees.

“Hopefully, down the road I can say that I’m proud to be an out LGBTQ cast member for the Walt Disney Company, and I will continue to work and make the magic that I was hired to do,” said Maldonado. “But at this point, the company needs to do better. They have a long ways to go towards gaining our trust back.”

The company posted to their official Facebook page for the Magic Kingdom on the morning of the protest, supporting their employees' right to express their concerns.

"We oppose any legislation that infringes on basic human rights, and stand in solidarity and support our LGBTQIA+ Cast, Crew, and Imagineers and fans who make their voices heard today and every day," they wrote.

A protest of around 100 employees protested in Burbank, CA, near the Roy E. Disney Animation Building, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.





Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Orlando Area News »

Trending

Latest in Orlando Area News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. University of Florida renames Karl Marx study room following Russian invasion of Ukraine Read More

  2. Disney responds to planned 'Don't Say Gay' bill walkout at Walt Disney World Read More

  3. Florida Indigenous Alliance asks Disney to ban performances from groups with Native mascots Read More

  4. Disney apologizes after high school drill team performs racist dance at Walt Disney World Read More

  5. Rick Scott’s ‘11 Point Plan to Rescue America’ is so insane it’s basically a gift to the Democrats Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 23, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Bite
Newcomers Guide
Summer Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News

Movies

Arts + Culture

Calendar

Social Media

Food + Drink

Best of Orlando®

Music

Orlando Guides

Sponsored Links

Giveaways + Events

About Us

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation