June 26, 2018 Special Issues » Bite

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge bartlettimage-orlando_meats_0018.jpg

Photo by Rob Bartlett

The crew at Orlando Meats have found success in keeping us all guessing 

By
ORLANDO MEATS | 728 Virginia Drive, 407-598-0700 orlandomeats.com

Edgar Massoni, owner and proprietor of Orlando Meats, isn't one to let accolades, honors and titles go to his head. After he opened his nose-to-tail butcher house and restaurant on Virginia Drive last year, the praise started pouring in. Early-adopter patrons duly Instagrammed many of their favorite dishes, only to find them off the menu on a subsequent visit. It's all part of Massoni's purposeful vision and not some mercurial ploy to keep guests guessing.

"Except for a few staples, most of our menu constantly changes and evolves," Massoni says. "It's already becoming known that our menu changes all the time and we're not afraid to kill crowd favorites. It's the best way to utilize all of our proteins efficiently, stay truly seasonal and maintain relevancy in a creative space."

It seems to be raising awareness of Orlando Meats, and given the meathouse has only been open for a year, awareness is precisely what Massoni hopes to garner. "It's really important for us now," he says. "However, we've dedicated ourselves to never defining borders or parameters, and our cooks are encouraged to explore and experiment with whatever excites them." No doubt Massoni, head butcher Raul Rubero, chef Eliot Hillis and sous chef Seth Parker have fallen down the proverbial rabbit hole more times than they can count, but, Massoni says, "It's worked very well for us in the creativity department."

That passion for innovation was nurtured after Massoni was introduced to former Txokos sous chef and current Luma chef de partie Peter Summers, who schooled the budding chef-restaurateur. "He recognized I had drive and desire, but saw I had bad habits and no real direction. He showed me what cooking with finesse could be and how to harness self-destructive behavior and transform it into something positive and productive," Massoni says.

He's come a long way since those "self-destructive" days and now happily plays the role of teacher to anyone who has a curiosity and a drive to learn: "Throughout my career, I've tried to be a resource of information and an example that there is freedom and joy in hard work. I'm not sure you can teach everyone to have the palate of a talented cook, but you can show that an iron work ethic pays off more often than not."

Jump to comments

More in Bite

Tags:

  |  

More Bite »

Latest in Bite

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Orlando's fascination with pitch-black foods Read More

  2. Kathleen Blake of The Rusty Spoon wins Orlando Weekly's annual BITE Award Read More

  3. The sense of home and family infuses all facets of the Glass Knife's operation Read More

  4. We scream for Orlando ice cream Read More

  5. Nosh pit: The five best dishes in Orlando right now Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation