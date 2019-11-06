The Central Florida Jewish Film Festival, Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' and 'The Host,' and more Orlando film events 

Central Florida Jewish Film Festival: Leona A young Jewish woman from Mexico City falls in love with a non-Jew despite the prejudices of her family. Sunday, 2 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12-$118; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Central Florida Jewish Film Festival: Love in Suspenders Israeli film about a romance between a widow and an abrasive old man. Saturday, 7:30 pm; Orlando Science Center, 777 E. Princeton St.; $12-$118; 407-514-2000; enzian.org.
Central Florida Jewish Film Festival: Tel Aviv on Fire Comedy in which a Palestinian soap opera writer gets advice on writing from an Israeli checkpoint commander. Monday, 7 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12-$118; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Central Florida Jewish Film Festival: The Interpreter The elderly son of two Holocaust victims goes on a road trip with the son of the SS officer who had them killed. Monday, 4 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12-$118; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Central Florida Jewish Film Festival: The Reports on Sarah and Saleem Drama in which an Israeli and a Palestinian having an affair are caught by their spouses and investigated by their governments. Tuesday, 7 pm; Orlando Science Center, 777 E. Princeton St.; $12-$118; 407-514-2000; enzian.org.
Central Florida Jewish Film Festival: The Spy Behind Home Plate Documentary about Mo Berg, a catcher for the Boston Red Sox who also worked as a spy during World War II. Sunday, 11 am; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12-$118; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Cult Classics: The Host Bong Joon-ho's film about a monster living in Seoul's Han River. Tuesday, 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
The Godfather Part II One of the best sequels of all time traces the saga of two generations of the fictional Corleone crime family. Sunday, 3 & 7 pm, Tuesday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.
Konosuba: Legend of Crimson Anime film about a human brought back to life in a fantasy world. Tuesday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.
Parasite Bong Joon-ho's Palme d'Or-winning film in which the class dynamic between two families is thrown off by an interloper. Through Thursday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Popcorn Flicks in the Park: Wall-E An enslaved A.I. discovers his creators are not worthy of his service in this Pixar family film. Thursday, 7 pm; Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free; enzian.org.
Saturday Matinee Classics: City Lights Charlie Chaplin's silent "Tramp" character falls in love with a blind flower girl. Saturday, noon; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
