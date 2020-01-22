'The Brother From Another Planet,' 'Color Out of Space' and more Orlando movie events this week 

An American in Paris Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron sing and dance to the music of George and Ira Gershwin in this winner of six Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Wednesday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $14; fathomevents.com.
Blind Eyes Open A first-of-its-kind Christian documentary that dives deep into the sex trafficking industry in the U.S. Thursday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $13.31; fathomevents.com.
The Brother From Another Planet Free screening of the cult sci-fi film about an alien who tries to blend in with humans in Harlem. Tuesday, 6:30 pm; Denton Johnson Community Center, 400 Ruffel St., Eatonville; free.
Changing Our Minds: The Story of Dr. Evelyn Hooker Showcases how a psychologist's research led to changes in mental health diagnoses, ethics and treatment, including the eventual removal of homosexuality as a mental health disorder. Tuesday, 6:30 pm; Valencia College East Campus, 701 N. Econlockhatchee Trail; free; 407-299-5000; valencia.edu.
Color Out of Space When an iridescent meteorite plummets from outer space and into the property and foundations of a remote New England estate, a malignant force begins to insidiously permeate the lives of an unassuming family. Wednesday, 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Cult Classics: The Shining Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of a Stephen King novel about a family hired as caretakers of a remote hotel during winter. Tuesday, 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
FilmSlam Public screening event for independent filmmakers. Sunday 2 pm Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave.; $10; 407-222-7174; thefilmslam.com.
The House on Misty Lane: Chapter One Red-carpet premiere of a local independent film. Saturday, 10 am; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $7; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Movie Classics at the Ritz: Dr. Strangelove Stanley Kubrick's black comedy about nuclear war. Thursday, 7:30 pm; Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $5; 407-321-8111.
Movie Monday: A Knight's Tale Free screening of the medieval comedy starring Heath Ledger. Monday, 7 pm; À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave.; free; 407-776-4693; alacartorlando.com.
Orlando Edge Film Festival Program of short art films from local and international filmmakers. Friday, 6 pm; Downtown Arts Collective, 643 Lexington Ave.; free; 407-454-7926; ceffnetwork.org.
Peanut Butter Matinee: Old Yeller Live action Disney film about a young boy and his friendship with a stray dog. Sunday, noon; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Sophie Scholl: The Final Days Free screening of a biopic about the famous anti-fascist resistance member in Nazi Germany. Monday, 6:30 pm; Valencia College East Campus, 701 N. Econlockhatchee Trail; free; 407-299-5000; valencia.edu.
Uncut Gems Adam Sandler stars as a New York jeweler who must balance business and family in his pursuit of a big score. Through Thursday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
– This story appears in the Jan. 22, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.