December 25, 2019 Music » Music Stories & Interviews

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge The Tremolords

Photo by Jim Leatherman

The Tremolords

The best things we saw in 2019, through the lenses of our music photographers 

By

2019 sure was a hot one for live! music! spectacle! in all sectors of the pop firmament here in Orlando. Whether you got your kicks seeing Elton John's swan song at Amway, caught King Princess presenting possible futures of the mainstream at the Plaza Live, or watched Pedestrian Deposit get deeply strange at Stardust Video & Coffee, you definitely got your hard-earned money's worth of show.

While at said show, you may very well have spotted one of our intrepid photographers snapping away and capturing sweaty moments of performative perfection. We at Orlando Weekly figure that the best way to put a cap on the year – besides TLU's illustrious annual Undie awards – is to present some of the most striking music shots of the year, as selected by our dedicated photographers. Enjoy. We'll see you at the next gig.

View the photos here

This story appears in the Dec. 25, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Tags:

More Music Stories & Interviews »

Latest in Music Stories & Interviews

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Reverend Horton Heat puts the hootenanny back in Orlando Christmas Read More

  2. Shop local for the Orlando record collector in your life Read More

  3. Philly punks Mannequin Pussy are racing headlong into the mainstream – via Orlando Read More

  4. Townsky's Holiday Revue, SWIMM, Xavier Wulf and more Orlando live concerts to check out this week Read More

  5. Make the pilgrimage Friday night to see American songwriting titan John Prine in Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation