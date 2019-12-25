The best things we saw in 2019, through the lenses of our music photographers 

2019 sure was a hot one for live! music! spectacle! in all sectors of the pop firmament here in Orlando. Whether you got your kicks seeing Elton John's swan song at Amway, caught King Princess presenting possible futures of the mainstream at the Plaza Live, or watched Pedestrian Deposit get deeply strange at Stardust Video & Coffee, you definitely got your hard-earned money's worth of show.

While at said show, you may very well have spotted one of our intrepid photographers snapping away and capturing sweaty moments of performative perfection. We at Orlando Weekly figure that the best way to put a cap on the year – besides TLU's illustrious annual Undie awards – is to present some of the most striking music shots of the year, as selected by our dedicated photographers. Enjoy. We'll see you at the next gig.

– This story appears in the Dec. 25, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.