The best things to do in Orlando during Pride weekend 

Wednesday, Oct. 10

House of Pride: The Edge Reunion A night celebrating the famed nightclub that played host to DJs like Icey, Sandy and Robby Clark and drag queens like Fantasy, Saigon Starr and China Girl. 8 p.m.; Ace Café, 100 W. Livingston St.; free; comeoutwithpride.com.

Thursday, Oct. 11

Come Out With Pride Launch Party Weekend kickoff party hosted by Gidget Galore and featuring performances by Broadway singer Frenchie Davis, DJ Joanie, and go-go boys and girls. VIP includes unlimited drinks and snacks. 6 p.m.; The Veranda Live, 707 E. Washington St.; free-$45; comeoutwithpride.com.

Friday, Oct. 12

Come Out With Pride Block Party Massive indoor-outdoor party with live performances, four DJs, drag queens and more. 7 p.m.; Stonewall Bar, 741 W. Church St.; $2; comeoutwithpride.com.

Ladywood: Orlando Pride Women's Event A party for women, welcoming all members of the LGBTQI+ community and their allies. Features go-go dancers, multiple rooms and DJs, live performances and ticket giveaways to Girls in Wonderland and Color Me Wet. 9 p.m.; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; free; edenentertainmentgroup.com

Pride Friday Parliament House brings in special guest performer Detox and beats from Power Infiniti and Scott Robert for Pride Eve. 8 p.m.; Parliament House, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail; free-$20; parliamenthouse.com.

Saturday, Oct. 13

Big Gay Brunch Presented by Orlando Immunology Center and yours truly, the party before the parade features a huge brunch spread, bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys, a live DJ and more. Noon-3 p.m.; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $42-$50; biggaybrunchorlando.com.

Come Out With Pride Festival Dozens of vendors and organizations fill Lake Eola Park for Pride Weekend. Noon; Lake Eola Park, 512 E. Washington St.; free; comeoutwithpride.com.

Club H2O #KeepDancingOrlando with DJs manning the groove from the International Bridge at Lake Eola all night long. 3-11 p.m.; Lake Eola Park, 512 E. Washington St.; $95-$155; comeoutwithpride.com.

Come Out With Pride Parade The main event of Pride Weekend takes over downtown Orlando with a parade featuring hundreds of floats. 4 p.m.; Lake Eola Park, 512 E. Washington St.; free; comeoutwithpride.com.

Come Out With Pride Fireworks Rest your feet and enjoy fireworks under the stars at Lake Eola Park. 9 p.m.; Lake Eola Park, 512 E. Washington St.; free; comeoutwithpride.com.

Pride VIP Experience High rollers can enjoy special access to festival exclusives, including an air-conditioned VIP lounge, special entertainment viewing areas and an open bar. Noon; Lake Eola Park, 512 E. Washington St.; $95-$155; comeoutwithpride.com.

Pride Cook-Out Southern Nights' annual free cookout returns this year, right between the parade and the after parties. Enjoy some free barbecue on the patio to fuel up for the rest of the night's parties, including Girl the Party's takeover of Southern Nights. 6 p.m.; Southern Nights, 375 S. Bumby Ave.; free until 8 p.m.; facebook.com/southernnightsorlando.com

Pride Under the Stars Picnic Enjoy a private catered picnic experience with front-row views of the fireworks over Lake Eola. 8 p.m.; Lake Eola Park, 513 E. Washington St.; $55; comeoutwithpride.com.

Pride After Party at Parliament House The official after party features parade grand marshal Carson Kressley (Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, RuPaul's Drag Race), along with Drag Race stars Ginger Minj and Monet Xchange. Park at Parliament House and enjoy a free shuttle to downtown festivities from 1-10 p.m. 9:30 p.m.; Parliament House, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail; $10-$40; comeoutwithpride.com.

"The Category Is Pride" After Party with the Cast of Pose at Stonewall The cast of hit FX period drama Pose attend and perform at the other official after party at Stonewall, along with indoor and outdoor DJs, carnival food, dancers and more. 8 p.m.; Stonewall Bar, 741 W. Church St.; $17-$40; comeoutwithpride.com.

Girl the Party Orlando Pride Florida's largest lesbian weekly party takes over Southern Nights for the evening with multiple DJs, drag performers, burlesque dancers and more. 8 p.m.; Southern Nights, 375 S. Bumby Ave; contact for price; 407-412-5039; southernnightsorl.com.

Orlando Pride Pop Culture Expo A two-day pop culture convention that benefits the Zebra Coalition. Guests include cosplayers, voice actors and artists. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Holiday Inn Universal Studios, 5905 S. Kirkman Road.; $15-$50; orlandopridepopcultureexpo.com.

Sunday, Oct. 14

Recovery Brunch Chase the hangover blues away with one last brunch for the weekend. Includes a brunch buffet, bottomless mimosas and a Bloody Mary bar, along with live music and performances from local entertainers. 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Celine Orlando; 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $45-$75; comeoutwithpride.com

Royal Tease: Orlando Pride Eve's Royal Tea Sundays brings a little something extra for Pride weekend, including guest DJ Marco Da Silva. 8 p.m.; Eve, 110 S. Orange Ave.; free; 407-602-7462; eveorlando.com

