The best stand-up and literary events coming to Orlando this fall 

Wednesday, Oct. 3
T.K. Kirkland 7 pm; Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $20; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.
Wednesday Open Words Poetry and spoken word open mic. 8:30 pm; Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-975-3364; austinscoffee.com.
Thursday, Oct. 4
Darren Fleet & Just Nesh 7 pm; Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $20-$30; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.
Friday-saturday, Oct. 5-6
The Best of the Second City Legendary Chicago-based sketch and improv comedy group. 8 pm; Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave; $39.50; drphillipscenter.org.
Maz Jobrani 6:30 & 9:45 pm; Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $30-$50; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.
Saturday, Oct. 6
Shit Sandwich Probably the best comedy showcase in town. 9 pm; Bull and Bush, 2408 E. Robinson St; free; 407-896-7546.
Sunday, Oct. 7
Hari Kondabolu 7 & 9:30 pm; Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave; $25; drphillipscenter.org.
Real Laughs 5:30 pm; Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $10-$40; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.
Susan Lilley and Friends Orlando's first Poet Laureate gives a reading. 7:30 pm; Timucua White House, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave; donations; 407-595-2713; timucua.com.
Monday, Oct. 8
Gary Gulman, Lori Palminteri 8 pm; Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave; $35; drphillipscenter.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 9
Diverse Word Spoken word open mic. 8 pm; Dandelion Communitea Cafe, 618 N. Thornton Ave; free; 407-362-1864; dandelioncommunitea.com.
World of Lore Book Tour Aaron Mahnke, host of podcasts Lore and Cabinet of Curiosities, gives a reading and signing from his new book. 7 pm; Barnes & Noble, 2418 E. Colonial Drive; free; 407-894-6024.
Wednesday, Oct. 10
Closed Mic: Poetry Night Poetry showcase hosted by Mary McGinn. second Wednesday of every month, 8 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St; free; facebook.com/thenookonrobinson.
Orlando Story Club: Down to the Wire Storytellers deliver true tales about times when time was of the essence. 6:30 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $5; 407-704-6261; abbeyorlando.com.
Thursday, Oct. 11
Donnie Baker 7 pm; Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $20-$35; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.
Friday, Oct. 12
Drunken Monkey Open Mic Comedy open mic. 8 pm; Drunken Monkey Coffee Bar, 444 N. Bumby Ave; free; 407-893-4994; drunkenmonkeycoffee.com.
Happier Hour Comedy Show Stand-up comedy showcase with a spotlight set. 9 pm; Broken Cauldron Taproom & Brewery, 1012 W. Church St; free; 407-986-1012.
Jim Jefferies 7 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd; $49.50-$55; 407-351-5483; hardrock.com/orlando.
Sheryl Underwood 6:30 & 9:45 pm; Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $27; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.
Saturday, Oct. 13
Sheryl Underwood 5:30 & 9:15 pm; Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $27; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.
Throwing Shade Comedians Bryan Safi and Erin Gibson give their fresh takes on women's issues, LGBTQ issues and pop culture with hilarity and vulgarity. 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $25-$30; 407-704-6261; abbeyorlando.com.
Sunday, Oct. 14
Late Nite Laughs Comedy Showcase Hosted by Goran Joksimovic. second Sunday of every month, 9 pm; Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland; free; 407-587-9856; letsmakeitathing.com.
Wednesday, Oct. 17
Orlando Cringe People read from their old teenage diaries out loud in front of strangers. 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; contact for price; 407-704-6261; abbeyorlando.com.
Ron Feingold 7 pm; Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $10-$40; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.
Thursday, Oct. 18
Perfect Conditions Book Launch Party Launch of Vanessa Blakeslee's new novel with a signing, live music, drinks and food. 6 pm; The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave; free; 407-228-4992.
Friday-sunday, Oct. 19-21
Shameless Book Con A convention for fans and writers of romance fiction. DoubleTree By Hilton Orlando at Sea World, 10100 International Drive; free-$155; shamelessbookclub.com.
Friday, Oct. 19
Drunken Monkey Open Mic Comedy open mic. 8 pm; Drunken Monkey Coffee Bar, 444 N. Bumby Ave; free; 407-893-4994; drunkenmonkeycoffee.com.
Due North Comedy Comedy showcase hosted by Larry Griffin. third Friday of every month, 9 pm; inner Compass Brewing Company, 300 E. Second St., Sanford; free; 407-407-1792; innercompassbrewing.com.
Happier Hour Comedy Show Stand-up comedy showcase with a spotlight set. 9 pm; Broken Cauldron Taproom & Brewery, 1012 W. Church St; free; 407-986-1012.
HIM Book Tour Reading and signing with Pierre Jeanty. 2 pm; Barnes & Noble, 2418 E. Colonial Drive; free; 407-894-6024.
Kountry Wayne 6:30 & 9:45 pm; Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $30; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.
Saturday, Oct. 20
Kountry Wayne 5:30 & 9:15 pm; Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $30; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.
Lewis Black 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave; $39.50-$69.50; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.
Sunday, Oct. 21
Matt Fernandez 5:30 pm; Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $10-$40; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.
Parcels: MFAs in Progress Current MFA writing students read from their newest work. 6:30 pm; Orlando Brewing, 1301 Atlanta Ave; free; 407-872-1117; orlandobrewing.com.
Monday, Oct. 22>
Lady Jam Monthly improv comedy show with all-female teams. fourth Monday of every month, 7:45 pm; Coal, 619 N. Thornton Ave; $5; 321-348-5035; coalspaceorlando.com.
Other Bar Open Mic Comedy open mic with rotating hosts. 8 pm; The Other Bar, 18 Wall St; free; 407-843-8595.
Wednesday, Oct. 24
Hodgetwins 7:30 pm; Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $25; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.
Friday, Oct. 26
Drunken Monkey Open Mic Comedy open mic. 8 pm; Drunken Monkey Coffee Bar, 444 N. Bumby Ave; free; 407-893-4994; drunkenmonkeycoffee.com.
Happier Hour Comedy Show Stand-up comedy showcase with a spotlight set. 9 pm; Broken Cauldron Taproom & Brewery, 1012 W. Church St; free; 407-986-1012.
Sunday, Oct. 28
Open Mic Comedy With Craig Norberg Comedy open mic for aspiring comedians. 8 pm; Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-975-3364; austinscoffee.com.
Monday, Oct. 29
Other Bar Open Mic Comedy open mic with rotating hosts. 8 pm; The Other Bar, 18 Wall St; free; 407-843-8595.
Tuesday, Oct. 30
The Show's Upstairs Intimate biweekly comedy showcase. Every other Tuesday, 9 pm; Magnolia, 13 S. Magnolia Ave; free.
Wednesday, Oct. 31
Open Mic Comedy Open mic comedy in the piano bar. 8 pm; Parliament House, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail; free; 407-425-7571; parliamenthouse.com.
Shit Soup Weekly standup showcase. 9-11 pm; Bull and Bush, 2408 E. Robinson St; free; 407-896-7546.
Thursday, Nov. 1
The Roast of Ronnie Radke An evening of jokes, stories and songs with Radke and members of Falling in Reverse. 7 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave; $20; 407-246-1419; www.thesocial.org.
Solo Jones 7 pm; Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $10-$40; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.
Friday-Sunday, Nov. 2-4
Corey Holcomb Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $25; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.
Friday, Nov. 2
Drunken Monkey Open Mic Comedy open mic. 8 pm; Drunken Monkey Coffee Bar, 444 N. Bumby Ave; free; 407-893-4994; drunkenmonkeycoffee.com.
Saturday, Nov. 3
Shit Sandwich Probably the best comedy showcase in town. Show up early to grab a good seat. first Saturday of every month, 9 pm; Bull and Bush, 2408 E. Robinson St; free; 407-896-7546.
Tom Segura 7 & 9:30 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd; $35-$70; 407-351-5483; hardrock.com/orlando.
Sunday, Nov. 4
Open Mic Comedy With Craig Norberg Comedy open mic for aspiring comedians. 8 pm; Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-975-3364; austinscoffee.com.
Tracy Morgan 6:30 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave; $45-$85; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 6
Loose Lips Local writers read works inspired by current events. first Tuesday of every month, 8 pm; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave; free; willspub.org.
Wednesday Nov. 7
Kyle Kinane 7:30 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $18-$28; 407-704-6261; abbeyorlando.com.
Shit Soup Weekly standup showcase. 9-11 pm; Bull and Bush, 2408 E. Robinson St; free; 407-896-7546.
Friday-Sunday, Nov. 9-11
Earthquake 5:30 & 9:15 pm; Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $25; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.
Friday, Nov. 9
Benji Brown 8 pm; Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston St; $19.50; 407-246-4262; drphillipscenter.org.
Drunken Monkey Open Mic Comedy open mic. 8 pm; Drunken Monkey Coffee Bar, 444 N. Bumby Ave; free; 407-893-4994; drunkenmonkeycoffee.com.
Happier Hour Comedy Show Stand-up comedy showcase with a spotlight set. 9 pm; Broken Cauldron Taproom & Brewery, 1012 W. Church St; free; 407-986-1012.
Saturday, Nov. 10
Space Heart Book Release Book release with Linda Buckmaster and Susan Lilley, two poets laureate in conversation about Buckmaster's memoir about growing up in the 1960s on the Space Coast. 7 pm; To Be Announced; free; burrowpress.com.
Monday, Nov. 12
Samuel J. Comroe 7 pm; Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $20; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 13
Nitro Comedy Tour: Catfish Cooley & Ginger Billy 7 pm; Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $25; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.
