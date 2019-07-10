The best concerts this week: The Nightmare, Spoon Dogs and more 

Sadistik

Heavy left-field hip-hop bill helmed by Sadistik, also featuring Elucid, MTFR, Empty Nest and Keagan Grimm. 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Will's Pub, $12-$15

ACP Pro

Local synthwave agitators throw a sleek electro party at Geek Easy with Thrillkiller and Under Polaris. 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the Geek Easy, $10-$12

The Nightmare

Stellar local punks the Nightmare put on a packed benefit show at Lou's with groups from around the state and a DJ playing goth jams. Whaaaaa?! 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Uncle Lou's, $10

K-Pop Rave

PolyKarp and FortuneSwan helm a K-Pop dance event that promises manic pop thrills and nothing but. 9 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Geek Easy, $7

The Spoon Dogs

Young local garage-punks kick off their tour at Will's with Fever Beam. Catch them while you can. 8 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Will's Pub, donations encouraged

Praying

Oakland-via-Tallahassee fuzz-worshippers Praying headline a bill that includes Ladyshoes, the Fatties and Life Pile at Grumpy's.7:30 p.m. Monday, July 15, at Grumpy's Underground Lounge, $5-$10

Duran Duran

We're not making this up: Duran Duran IS playing an exclusive show at the Rocket Garden at Kennedy Space Center to commemorate the Apollo 11 launch. 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, $300