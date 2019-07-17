July 17, 2019 Music » Picks

Email
Print
Share
Carmine Street Guitars

Image courtesy of Sphinx Productions

Carmine Street Guitars

The best concerts this week: Chad Price, Flying Limbs and more 

By
click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY OF SPHINX PRODUCTIONS - Carmine Street Guitars
  • Image courtesy of Sphinx Productions
  • Carmine Street Guitars


Beth McKee's Swamp Sistas collective present a mixed-media night of sound and visual art, all for free!
8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the Imperial at Washburn Imports, free

Bewitcher
New wave of NWOBHM and thrash vanguard attacks as Holy Grail, Bewitcher and Striker descend on Soundbar.
6 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Soundbar, $15-$18

Flying Limbs
Superlative local tornado-grind trio touch down at Stonewall. So, yes, you can potentially see them and the Black Haus queens on the same night. Ye gods!
9 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Stonewall Bar Orlando, $7

SKOLD
Former Shotgun Messiah frontman, KMFDM collaborator and Marilyn Manson member steps out on his own to create potent, spooky, glammy industrial metal.
7 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Soundbar, $15-$20

Tidepools
Nu Orlando dream-pop maestros return to the Falcon for a show with Expert Timing and 11:59.
9 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at the Falcon, $5

Carmine Street Guitars
The Park Ave CDs/Enzian partnership's Music Mondays brings us this documentary about Greenwich's Village's beloved guitar shop.
9:30 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Enzian Theater, $10-$12

Chad Price
Drag the River's Chad Price plays a free(!) show at along with Yes Ma'am.
7 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Will's Pub, free

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Picks »

Latest in Picks

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Orlando's Kristin and Jeffrey Howard revive their cult garage band, Hot Hands Read More

  2. Mom Jeans level up with a spot on the Sad Summer Festival, in Orlando July 10 Read More

  3. Donzii bring a uniquely South Floridian flavor to post-punk Read More

  4. Californian band Fury push hardcore into the future Read More

  5. Catch up with the Pauses at Orlando Public Library this weekend Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation