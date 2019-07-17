The best concerts this week: Chad Price, Flying Limbs and more 



Beth McKee's Swamp Sistas collective present a mixed-media night of sound and visual art, all for free!

8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the Imperial at Washburn Imports, free

Bewitcher

New wave of NWOBHM and thrash vanguard attacks as Holy Grail, Bewitcher and Striker descend on Soundbar.

6 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Soundbar, $15-$18

Flying Limbs

Superlative local tornado-grind trio touch down at Stonewall. So, yes, you can potentially see them and the Black Haus queens on the same night. Ye gods!

9 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Stonewall Bar Orlando, $7

SKOLD

Former Shotgun Messiah frontman, KMFDM collaborator and Marilyn Manson member steps out on his own to create potent, spooky, glammy industrial metal.

7 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Soundbar, $15-$20

Tidepools

Nu Orlando dream-pop maestros return to the Falcon for a show with Expert Timing and 11:59.

9 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at the Falcon, $5

Carmine Street Guitars

The Park Ave CDs/Enzian partnership's Music Mondays brings us this documentary about Greenwich's Village's beloved guitar shop.

9:30 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Enzian Theater, $10-$12

Chad Price

Drag the River's Chad Price plays a free(!) show at along with Yes Ma'am.

7 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Will's Pub, free