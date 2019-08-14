The best concerts in Orlando this week: Obsidian, Torre' LaRock, and more 

Hucci
Asteria brings Brighton DJ/producer Hucci for town for a night of leftfield trap-hop.
10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Patio, $10-$15
Alterity
Members of Alterity Chamber Orchestra get down on some Stravinsky chamber music, with Cole NeSmith providing narration.
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Timucua, free
Hawt & Popular Issue #3 Party
Las Nubes from Miami headline the star-studded release party for this newish local zine, along with Expert Timing and Cool Grandma.
9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the Nook on Robinson, $5
Obsidian
Very promising new Miami deathrock stars Obsidian play a last-minute show at Lou's with Mother Juno and Daisy Chain.
9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Uncle Lou's, $5
Dead Space
Head up to Celine's rooftop to fully embody the concept of Sunday Funday while you take in a set from local tech-house mastermind Dead Space.
4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Celine, free
Torre' LaRock
Local glam-rock survivor LaRock (look up Miss Conduct vidz on YouTube, so good) gets behind the piano for what's sure to be a wild night at this International Drive spot.
8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at the Garden Room, $10
David Bjella & Hannah Sun
Cello and piano tandem Bjella and Sun take on works by Messiaen, Debussy and Shostakovich.
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Timucua, free
–
This story is from the Aug. 14, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.