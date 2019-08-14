August 14, 2019 Music » Picks

The best concerts in Orlando this week: Obsidian, Torre' LaRock, and more 

Hucci

Asteria brings Brighton DJ/producer Hucci for town for a night of leftfield trap-hop.
10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Patio, $10-$15

Alterity

Members of Alterity Chamber Orchestra get down on some Stravinsky chamber music, with Cole NeSmith providing narration.
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Timucua, free

Hawt & Popular Issue #3 Party

Las Nubes from Miami headline the star-studded release party for this newish local zine, along with Expert Timing and Cool Grandma.
9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the Nook on Robinson, $5

Obsidian

Very promising new Miami deathrock stars Obsidian play a last-minute show at Lou's with Mother Juno and Daisy Chain.
9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Uncle Lou's, $5

Dead Space

Head up to Celine's rooftop to fully embody the concept of Sunday Funday while you take in a set from local tech-house mastermind Dead Space.
4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Celine, free

Torre' LaRock

Local glam-rock survivor LaRock (look up Miss Conduct vidz on YouTube, so good) gets behind the piano for what's sure to be a wild night at this International Drive spot.
8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at the Garden Room, $10

David Bjella & Hannah Sun

Cello and piano tandem Bjella and Sun take on works by Messiaen, Debussy and Shostakovich.
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Timucua, free


This story is from the Aug. 14, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

