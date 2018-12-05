The best concerts happening in Orlando this week 

Broncho

Tulsa indie-psych stars play a midweek gig at Will's with Yip Deceiver riding shotgun. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, at Will's Pub, $12-$15

Thorn

Punishing new Tampa grindcore act return to Orlando, flanked by Burn to Learn and Flying Limbs. 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at Uncle Lou's, $6

Thievery Corporation

It's a big world out there, and Thievery Corporation do their best to provide sonic travelogues to a vast planet of sound. 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at House of Blues, $35

LE1F

As part of a powerhouse bill including the Garden and Machine Girl (!), our bet is that NYC rapper Le1f is still gonna stand out like a fabulous supernova.

6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Soundbar, $16

Generation Axe

The touring Mount Rushmore of hair-metal shredders and Guitar Magazine columnists returns.

8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at Hard Rock Live, $35.50-$75.50

Erika Jayne

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member, memoirist (!), and now would-be clubland diva Jayne headlines Plaza Live. Excess sells.

9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10, at Plaza Live, $40-$250

Pineapple RnR

The annual Total Punk holiday party is upon us, this time headlined by angular St. Louis punk all-stars Pineapple RnR. And Santa Bell will be back for photo ops.

9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, at Will's Pub, free