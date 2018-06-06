June 06, 2018 Music » Picks

Email
Print
Share
screen_shot_2018-06-05_at_5.58.49_pm.png

Photo via Turbowolf/Facebook

The best concerts happening in Orlando this week 

By

Broken Streetlights

Buzzy local rockers Broken Streetlights headline a wild night at the Henao with Here to Stay, Everything Etc, and Out of It. 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 6, at the Henao Contemporary Center, $10

Prince's Purple Dance Party

Local DJ extraordinaire BMF hosts a multimedia tribute to the musical genius of Prince Rogers Nelson. Expect to get emotional. 9 p.m. Thursday, June 7, at Will's Pub, $5

Genessa & the Selena Experience

New York-based Latinx tribute to the music of the iconic Selena; satisfyingly accurate. 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 8, at House of Blues, $8.75

Turbowolf

Brit psych-boogie all-stars Turbowolf go down heavy at the Plaza Live in the company of countrymen – and dirt-blues duo – Royal Blood. 8 p.m. Saturday, June 9, at the Plaza Live, $27.50-$39.50

The Khan

Soundcloud hip-hop royalty from Washington, D.C., rolls deep into Blackstar alongside Wifigawd and Black Kray, bringing sounds that are eerie and downright demented. 8 p.m. Sunday, June 10, at Blackstar, $18.80

Sixes

Sludgy, grimy feedback worshippers Sixes keep it raw and evil both live and on this year's Methistopheles (give it a million stars for the name alone) full-length. 8 p.m. Monday, June 11, at Will's Pub, $10

Groove Orient

The best game in town. Jazz-rock fusion vibes like an unholy union of Booker T. and the MGs and Return to Forever. 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, at Tanqueray's, free

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Picks »

Latest in Picks

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Inside the otherworldly visions of Oracle Plus Read More

  2. Two decades on, legendary reggaetonera Ivy Queen remains at the top Read More

  3. The best concerts coming to Orlando this week Read More

  4. The best concerts coming to Orlando this week Read More

  5. Hayley Kiyoko brings a vital new voice – and perspective – to pop music Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation