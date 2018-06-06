The best concerts happening in Orlando this week 

Broken Streetlights

Buzzy local rockers Broken Streetlights headline a wild night at the Henao with Here to Stay, Everything Etc, and Out of It. 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 6, at the Henao Contemporary Center, $10

Prince's Purple Dance Party

Local DJ extraordinaire BMF hosts a multimedia tribute to the musical genius of Prince Rogers Nelson. Expect to get emotional. 9 p.m. Thursday, June 7, at Will's Pub, $5

Genessa & the Selena Experience

New York-based Latinx tribute to the music of the iconic Selena; satisfyingly accurate. 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 8, at House of Blues, $8.75

Turbowolf

Brit psych-boogie all-stars Turbowolf go down heavy at the Plaza Live in the company of countrymen – and dirt-blues duo – Royal Blood. 8 p.m. Saturday, June 9, at the Plaza Live, $27.50-$39.50

The Khan

Soundcloud hip-hop royalty from Washington, D.C., rolls deep into Blackstar alongside Wifigawd and Black Kray, bringing sounds that are eerie and downright demented. 8 p.m. Sunday, June 10, at Blackstar, $18.80

Sixes

Sludgy, grimy feedback worshippers Sixes keep it raw and evil both live and on this year's Methistopheles (give it a million stars for the name alone) full-length. 8 p.m. Monday, June 11, at Will's Pub, $10

Groove Orient

The best game in town. Jazz-rock fusion vibes like an unholy union of Booker T. and the MGs and Return to Forever. 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, at Tanqueray's, free