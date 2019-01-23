The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

Pete Yorn

Get VERY up close and personal – acoustic style – with the famed singer-songwriter who released a collab EP with Scarlett Johansson late last year. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, at the Social, $35-$285

El Ten Eleven

Much-loved post-rock duo touches down in the City Beautiful in the heavy company of Joan of Arc. Wow. 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, at the Social, $15-$17

Jason D. Williams

Two-fisted rockabilly piano brawler Williams roars into the veranda with Rocket 88 hot on his heels.

8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at the Veranda Live, $10

Klimchak

Avant-percussionist and composer Klimchak is like the anti-drum solo; his work is physical, engaging and throws in the metaphorical kitchen sink in terms of non-musical implements used. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Dining Room, donations suggested

Marc Anthony

The former Mr. Jennifer Lopez will always have a spot in our hearts for his portrayal of Fania all-star Hector Lavoe in El Cantante. He's a legit crooner.

8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at Amway Center, $61-$1,496.50

Fun Isn't Fair

Delightfully ramshackle Atlanta duo has all the sharp edges and right angles of prime no-wave.

9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28, at Uncle Lou's, donations suggested

Genocide Pact

Richmond doom metal overlords Windhand are on the road behind new Jack Endino-produced album Eternal Return with D.C. comrades Genocide Pact.

6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, at Will's Pub, $15