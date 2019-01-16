January 16, 2019 Music » Picks

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge 42792889_2128194700767387_7661600225835876352_o.jpg

Photo via Honey Cutt/Facebook

The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

By

Dark Thoughts

Young Philly punk trio keeps things loud, fast and evil. Their Will's stand last year was a riot – don't miss them this year. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, at Uncle Lou's, $5

Swamp Sistas

Beth McKee's Swamp Sistas collective present a multimedia evening of music, art and literary performance by talented area women. 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at Stardust Video and Coffee, free

Grave Ascension

Tampa death metal luminaries rampage through Lou's with Von Nacht and more.

9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at Uncle Lou's, $5

Red Rodeo

Raucous new local outsider punk band are unafraid to go to darker places than many of their peers. Shows are glorious exorcisms. 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at Grumpy's, $5

Honey Cutt

Utterly cloying Bostonian indie-rock trio hit the Will's stage with Wet Nurse and RV for a night of accidental nostalgia.

9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, at Will's Pub, $7

Clang!

Lockstep new Tampa post-punk ensemble are sure to roil the Nook along with Permanent Makeup and others.

8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, at the Nook on Robinson, $5

Mantra: Sounds Into Silence

This new documentary about the healing properties of mantras and chanting might be worth checking out.

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, at Regal Cinemas Winter Park, $12.24

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Picks »

Latest in Picks

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Rolling Stones sideman Karl Denson brings his musical constellation to Orlando Read More

  2. The best concerts coming to Orlando this week Read More

  3. The only thing constant is change for Orlando expatriates Swimm Read More

  4. Looking back, forward and under the couch cushions of the year in Orlando music Read More

  5. Live wire: Negativland's Mark Hosler embraces uncertainty Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation