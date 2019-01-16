The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

Dark Thoughts

Young Philly punk trio keeps things loud, fast and evil. Their Will's stand last year was a riot – don't miss them this year. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, at Uncle Lou's, $5

Swamp Sistas

Beth McKee's Swamp Sistas collective present a multimedia evening of music, art and literary performance by talented area women. 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at Stardust Video and Coffee, free

Grave Ascension

Tampa death metal luminaries rampage through Lou's with Von Nacht and more.

9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at Uncle Lou's, $5

Red Rodeo

Raucous new local outsider punk band are unafraid to go to darker places than many of their peers. Shows are glorious exorcisms. 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at Grumpy's, $5

Honey Cutt

Utterly cloying Bostonian indie-rock trio hit the Will's stage with Wet Nurse and RV for a night of accidental nostalgia.

9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, at Will's Pub, $7

Clang!

Lockstep new Tampa post-punk ensemble are sure to roil the Nook along with Permanent Makeup and others.

8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, at the Nook on Robinson, $5

Mantra: Sounds Into Silence

This new documentary about the healing properties of mantras and chanting might be worth checking out.

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, at Regal Cinemas Winter Park, $12.24