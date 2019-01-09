The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

Ellisa Sun

San Francisco-based singer/guitarist creates soulful, jazz-pop numbers; this is her debut national tour. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, at Iron Cow, $10

Molly Gene One Whoaman Band

Delta thrasher Molly Gene brings her dirty blues-folk assault to Indies, along with Freight Train Rabbit Killer. 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, at Lil Indies, free

Toots & The Maytals

Ska and rocksteady innovators hit the City Beautiful with fellow legends the Wailers (*cough*Bob Marley*cough*) for a double bill heavy on vibes.

8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at the Plaza Live, $30-$49.50

Grizzly Atoms

Free pizza and free live punk music courtesy of Grizzly Atoms, Sad Helen and .Org. "Cowabunga!" as a wise turtle once said. 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at the Nook on Robinson, free

Karborätor

New, (mostly) local group of motörheads play their first show, with Burn 2 Learn, Red Rodeo and Atlanta's Solar Flower along for the ride.

8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13, at Grumpy's, $5

G.W. Souther

A night of eclectic local sounds with local Americana stalwart Souther leading a bill that includes Shamanic Roots and Daniel Jude.

8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14, at Will's Pub, $10

Mallrat

Australian songstress scored an unlikely hit last year with the undeniable "Groceries"; check her out along with Gnash.

7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, at the Social, $20