The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

Fonseca

Colombian singer, cultural ambassador and Latin Grammy-winner lands at the House of Blues for a night that blends traditional sounds with razor-sharp pop hooks. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at the House of Blues, $40

Moloko Plus

Local modular synth collective joins up with the Thick & Funky DJs for a live demonstration of possible futures. 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at Stonewall, $5

Anuel AA

Puerto Rican trap star Anuel AA's new album, Real Hasta La Muerte, is burning up the charts. The album dropped this summer as a surprise release, just hours before AA's release from a Miami prison. 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at the Amway Center, $39-$190

The Kill

Local glam-trash legends celebrate 20 years of debauchery and eyeliner with an outdoor show at the Veranda Live. Fishnet gloves and/or teased hair is mandatory.

8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Veranda Live, $10-$15

Chief Keef

The young Chicago rap firebrand is indeed penciled in to perform at Gilt this Sunday. His influence on the rap scene can't be overstated, and the prolific MC has recently released the third volume of Back From the Dead and performed with an orchestra.

10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at Gilt, $15-$50

Claptone

German DJ and producer has a seemingly endless cache of sleek, bright, anthemic house tunes in his record bag. Now is the time at Gilt that we dance!

10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3, at Gilt, $25

Drug Church

New York band that drinks deeply from the twin chalices of damaged punk and brooding grunge hits Will's with returning heroes Gouge Away.

7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, at Will's Pub, $10-$13