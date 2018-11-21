The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

AAHZ 30th Anniversary

It's that time of year again, so AAHZ returns with a pre-holiday blowout reunion, headlined by Rabbit in the Moon's David Christophere. 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, at the Beacham, $19.88-$50

Thick & Funky Thursdays

We're thankful that T&F will be soldiering on tonight, holiday or not, with the Bring Your Own Vinyl party along for the ride. 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 22, at Stonewall, $5

Gargamel!

Black Friday gets surreal with this rare appearance from the veteran shock-psych rockers outdoors in Thornton Park. 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23, at the Veranda Live, free

Tiny Waves: Sailor Moon Rave

The Tiny Waves crew goes big with a rave themed after the beloved and venerable anime. Dance ... in the name of the moon! 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at the Geek Easy, $5

Latin Trap Fest

El Alfa, Darell, Almighty, Miky Woodz, Alex Rose all perform at this star-studded event.2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25, at Festival Park Community Garden, $10-$500

Jamsesh

Ease yourself back into the working week with this open jam for musicians of all stripes and sounds. 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26, at Soundbar, free

Twain

An intimate night of solo performers featuring Austin's Twain, joined by locals Lexi Long and Zoya Zafar. 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, contact organizers for location, $5