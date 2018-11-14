The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

Electric Dawn

Local doom gods Electric Dawn headline a teeth-rattling bill that includes One Drop, the Electric Mud & Space Force. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at Will's Pub, $10

Giraffage

San Francisco mover and shaker Giraffage rolls into the Social on his "Open World" tour with Ryan Hemsworth and Hotel Garuda. 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, at the Social, $15-$20

Drool

Excellent freak-punk bill with locals Red Rodeo, the Nightmare and Channel 83 supporting Atlanta's Drool and Harmacy. 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, at Grumpy's, $5

Never Forget Punk Fest

Twenty-five of the area's loudest and fastest come together for a mega-show benefiting the Native American Heritage Association.

1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at Uncle Lou's, donations strongly encouraged

Bach Festival: Mendelssohn and Mahler

The Bach Festival Choir and Orchestra present a program of choral masterworks.

3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, at Knowles Memorial Chapel, $25-$79

AK1200

Speaking of masterworks, Torque presents an evening featuring two local jungle legends, AK1200 and DJ Jeffee.

10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19, at Vintage Lounge, free

3OH!3

Electronic party-monsters 3OH!3 are on the road celebrating the tenth anniversary of their breakthrough album WANT, with party collective Emo Nite LA along for the ride.

8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, at House of Blues, $25-$58