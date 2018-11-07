The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

Nathan Gray

Gray of Boy Sets Fire and Jack O'Shae of Bayside present a night of intimate solo sets, stripped of their sturm und drang. 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, at Will's Pub, $10

Timothy Eerie

Austin-via-Orlando psych-rock mover Eerie plays a homecoming show as part of a tour of the South with Sonic Graffiti and Bubble Boys getting similarly dazed. 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at Stonewall, $7

Zoya Zafar

Local singer Zafar returns after a quiet couple of months, putting on this free local bill also featuring Julee Bruise, Dearest and Be Gentle Young Traveler. 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at Stardust Video & Coffee, free

Banda MS

Iconic Mexican ranchera hitmakers bring their Tour Con Todas Las Fuerzas to the Amway Center.

8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Amway Center, $40.50-$140.50

Simple Minds

1980s new wave hitmakers with heavy post-punk chops wind down their tour in Orlando with a heady mix of new music and old classics.

7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at Hard Rock Live, $43-$48

Steven Head

Acoqui, Moon Jelly and White Sands sonic technician debuts new material at this month's installment of experimental showcase the In-Between Series.

7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 12, at the Rogers Kiene Building, donations suggested

Whitechapel

Knoxville deathcore bruisers hit Orlando as part of a tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of their This Is Exile album.

6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, at the Abbey, $22