November 07, 2018 Music » Picks

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge screen_shot_2018-11-06_at_5.33.14_pm.png

Photo via Whitechapel/Facebook

The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

By

Nathan Gray

Gray of Boy Sets Fire and Jack O'Shae of Bayside present a night of intimate solo sets, stripped of their sturm und drang. 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, at Will's Pub, $10

Timothy Eerie

Austin-via-Orlando psych-rock mover Eerie plays a homecoming show as part of a tour of the South with Sonic Graffiti and Bubble Boys getting similarly dazed. 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at Stonewall, $7

Zoya Zafar

Local singer Zafar returns after a quiet couple of months, putting on this free local bill also featuring Julee Bruise, Dearest and Be Gentle Young Traveler. 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at Stardust Video & Coffee, free

Banda MS

Iconic Mexican ranchera hitmakers bring their Tour Con Todas Las Fuerzas to the Amway Center.

8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Amway Center, $40.50-$140.50

Simple Minds

1980s new wave hitmakers with heavy post-punk chops wind down their tour in Orlando with a heady mix of new music and old classics.

7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at Hard Rock Live, $43-$48

Steven Head

Acoqui, Moon Jelly and White Sands sonic technician debuts new material at this month's installment of experimental showcase the In-Between Series.

7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 12, at the Rogers Kiene Building, donations suggested

Whitechapel

Knoxville deathcore bruisers hit Orlando as part of a tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of their This Is Exile album.

6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, at the Abbey, $22

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Picks »

Latest in Picks

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Foreign Dissent spotlights punk around the world Read More

  2. Pale Waves are Manchester's newest dark-pop contenders Read More

  3. Orlando rapper E-Turn's time is now Read More

  4. The best concerts coming to Orlando this week Read More

  5. The best concerts coming to Orlando this week Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation