The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

ACP Pro & Pressurewave

Hopefully the collab between Moloko Plus and local synthwave vanguard will summon forth total Halloween soundtrack vibes at this ghouls' night out bash. 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, at Stonewall, free

Saeros

Local indie trio deals in big, cinematic and yearning songs; check 'em out with Europa, Photo Fire and Sunstrife. 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, at Will's Pub, $8-$10

Sebastian Bach

Ever-endearing Skid Row frontman and hair metal survivor Bach can make the tiniest venue seem like the most epic arena. Trust us. 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, at the Plaza Live, $26.50-$49.50

Slim Jim Phantom

Former Stray Cats drummer and punk-rockabilly legend Slim Jim Phantom holds court at this outdoor Thornton Park venue. Fall weather should be perfect for these sounds.

8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Veranda Live, $10

Drugcharge

Beautifully raw and scuzzy NC punks Drugcharge stumble into Lou's. Check out anti-anthem "Macho Punks Fuck Off" and then cobble together the five bones to get yourself into the gig.

9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, at Uncle Lou's, $5

Eat to the Beat: Boyz II Men

Last time around they played "Mom's Night Out," and like clockwork these honestly formidable New Jack Swing innovators return to Epcot's Food and Wine Festival.

5:30, 6:45 and 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5, at Epcot, free with park admission

Band on a Bus: Universal Funk Orchestra

Innovative live music concept returns! To wit: Get picked up at Broken Strings downtown, where you'll be treated to an in-motion and stripped-down set from UFO before landing at West End, where you'll see the real thing.

9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, at Broken Strings Brewery/West End Trading Co., free