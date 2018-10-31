October 31, 2018 Music » Picks

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge Boyz II Men

Michel Linssen/Redferns

Boyz II Men

The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

By

ACP Pro & Pressurewave

Hopefully the collab between Moloko Plus and local synthwave vanguard will summon forth total Halloween soundtrack vibes at this ghouls' night out bash. 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, at Stonewall, free

Saeros

Local indie trio deals in big, cinematic and yearning songs; check 'em out with Europa, Photo Fire and Sunstrife. 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, at Will's Pub, $8-$10

Sebastian Bach

Ever-endearing Skid Row frontman and hair metal survivor Bach can make the tiniest venue seem like the most epic arena. Trust us. 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, at the Plaza Live, $26.50-$49.50

Slim Jim Phantom

Former Stray Cats drummer and punk-rockabilly legend Slim Jim Phantom holds court at this outdoor Thornton Park venue. Fall weather should be perfect for these sounds.

8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Veranda Live, $10

Drugcharge

Beautifully raw and scuzzy NC punks Drugcharge stumble into Lou's. Check out anti-anthem "Macho Punks Fuck Off" and then cobble together the five bones to get yourself into the gig.

9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, at Uncle Lou's, $5

Eat to the Beat: Boyz II Men

Last time around they played "Mom's Night Out," and like clockwork these honestly formidable New Jack Swing innovators return to Epcot's Food and Wine Festival.

5:30, 6:45 and 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5, at Epcot, free with park admission

Band on a Bus: Universal Funk Orchestra

Innovative live music concept returns! To wit: Get picked up at Broken Strings downtown, where you'll be treated to an in-motion and stripped-down set from UFO before landing at West End, where you'll see the real thing.

9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, at Broken Strings Brewery/West End Trading Co., free

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Picks »

Latest in Picks

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. A Perfect Circle make a welcome return Read More

  2. The best concerts coming to Orlando this week Read More

  3. The best concerts coming to Orlando this week Read More

  4. Foreign Dissent spotlights punk around the world Read More

  5. Fast-rising Florida punks Gouge Away talk touring, new album Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation