The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

Tim Holehouse

Folk nomad Holehouse lands at Lou's with a stacked cadre of locals including Bacon Grease, Joy Lane and Dylan Houser. 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, at Uncle Lou's, donations encouraged

Thick and Funky Thursdays

The debut of a new night at Stonewall features BMF and Gay-Z spinning and an improv performance from DiVinci and Beef Wellington. 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, at Stonewall, $5

Bob Dylan & His Band

The Nobel Prize winner's never-ending tour lands in Orlando yet again. 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at the Dr. Phillips Center, $59.50-$290

Sasha Sloan

Young songwriter-to-the-stars (Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello) Sloan steps into the spotlight as the touring opener for Eden.

7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at Plaza Live, $22-$30

Joy Lane

First anniversary of this synth-punk cult's shadowy existence, in the place all the carnage started.

8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28, at Uncle Lou's, free

LTJ Bukem

Drum & bass pioneer Bukem presents a "Haunted Bass Bash"? Sign us up.

9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29, at Vintage Lounge, $15

David Nance Group

Free Devil's Night party with Omaha miscreant David Nance playing a set of art-damaged yet tuneful rock anthems.

9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, at Will's Pub, free