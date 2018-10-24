October 24, 2018 Music » Picks

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge screen_shot_2018-10-23_at_4.06.26_pm.png

Photo via Bob Dylan/Facebook

The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

By

Tim Holehouse

Folk nomad Holehouse lands at Lou's with a stacked cadre of locals including Bacon Grease, Joy Lane and Dylan Houser. 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, at Uncle Lou's, donations encouraged

Thick and Funky Thursdays

The debut of a new night at Stonewall features BMF and Gay-Z spinning and an improv performance from DiVinci and Beef Wellington. 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, at Stonewall, $5

Bob Dylan & His Band

The Nobel Prize winner's never-ending tour lands in Orlando yet again. 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at the Dr. Phillips Center, $59.50-$290

Sasha Sloan

Young songwriter-to-the-stars (Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello) Sloan steps into the spotlight as the touring opener for Eden.

7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at Plaza Live, $22-$30

Joy Lane

First anniversary of this synth-punk cult's shadowy existence, in the place all the carnage started.

8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28, at Uncle Lou's, free

LTJ Bukem

Drum & bass pioneer Bukem presents a "Haunted Bass Bash"? Sign us up.

9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29, at Vintage Lounge, $15

David Nance Group

Free Devil's Night party with Omaha miscreant David Nance playing a set of art-damaged yet tuneful rock anthems.

9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, at Will's Pub, free

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Picks »

Latest in Picks

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Fast-rising Florida punks Gouge Away talk touring, new album Read More

  2. Orlando rapper E-Turn's time is now Read More

  3. The best concerts coming to Orlando this week Read More

  4. Foreign Dissent spotlights punk around the world Read More

  5. Mothers' propulsive new art-rock finds beauty in defiance Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation