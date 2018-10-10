The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

Ape Drums

Electronic dancehall alchemist brings his singular craft to downtown Orlando. 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, at Celine, $10

Chayanne

Puerto Rican pop royalty Chayanne returns to the live arena after two years of relative silence on his "Desde El Alma" tour. Expect widescreen heartbreak. 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at the Amway Center, $71-$151

Ghostflower

New young Miami psych-rock trio finally land in Orlando, with Harsh Radish and Alien Witch in tow. 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at the Falcon, $5

Hypoluxo

Fabulously oh-so-dreamy pop from these New York worthies, accompanied by a heavy backing cast of Floridian all-stars: Dirtbike, Zooey and TV Dinner. 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at Will's Pub, $5

Mary Chapin Carpenter

Singer-songwriter Mary Chapin Carpenter is touring behind new album Sometimes Just the Sky, a sonic look back with reinterpretations of one song from each of her many album 8 p.m. Sunday Oct. 14, at the Plaza Live, $49.50-$79.50

Alterity Chamber Orchestra

Orlando's very own avant-chamber ensemble kicks off their 2018-2019 season at this very affordable early show downtown. A steal! 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15, at the Rogers Kiene Building, free

Dying Fetus

Gore-freaks Dying Fetus and old-school cult legends Incantation co-headlining the Haven is the stuff of which metal nightmares are made. 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, at Haven Lounge, $23-$25