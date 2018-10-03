October 03, 2018 Music » Picks

click to enlarge screen_shot_2018-10-02_at_3.31.49_pm.png

Photo via Steve Aoki/Facebook

The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

By

Marília Mendonça

Fiery young Brazilian hitmaker Mendonça (known – fondly, we promise – as the "Queen of Suffering") is staring down the patriarchy, one irresistible sertanejo tune at a time. 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, at House of Blues, $97.25

Watsky

San Francisco MC and onetime Grand Slam Poetry champion brings Chukwudi Hodge and Feed the Biirds to town as part of his "Welcome to the Family" tour. 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at the Beacham, $22.50-$85

Hair Nation Tour

Sunset Strip survivors BulletBoys, Enuff Z'nuff and Great White (the Jack Russell faction) bring back the heady days of 1980s glam/hair metal. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at House of Blues, $20

RARE Orlando

DJ Carnage brings back his daylong party, this year featuring Wiz Khalifa, Steve Aoki, Kodak Black and DJ Diesel aka, yes, Shaquille O'Neal. 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at Orlando Amphitheater, $50

4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince

Multimedia symphonic tribute to the vast and immortal musical output of the Purple One, curated by the Roots' Questlove. 7:30 p.m. Sunday Oct. 7, at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, $39.50-$89.50

Logistics

Hospital Records mainstay and drum & bass innovator Logistics is certain to tear up the Torque night. 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8, at Vintage Lounge, $15

Electric Six

Electro-party machines return to Soundbar. Expect it to be very, very raucous. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, at Soundbar, $15

