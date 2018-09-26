September 26, 2018 Music » Music Stories & Interviews

click to enlarge Fozzy

Fozzy

The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

By

Uada

Eerily faceless Pacific Northwestern black metal legion materializes at Will's with Imperial Triumphant, Panzerfaust and Von Nacht in tow. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at Will's Pub, $12-$15

Fozzy

Wrestler/podcaster Chris Jericho's heavy troupe brings pomp, circumstance and high drama power metal to the House of Blues. 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at House of Blues, $17

Puzzlehead

Freaky Canadian avant-punks are a can't-miss proposition at Uncle Lou's, now with added Acid Baptism and Mother Juno. 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at Uncle Lou's, $5

Pulp Music Fest

This year's edition of the well-received local music marathon features everyone from You Blew It's Tanner Jones to Woolbright to Expert Timing. 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at Milk District Pavilion, $12-$15

Seether

South African grunge revivalists hit the City Beautiful as part of a North American tour in support of new album Poison the Parish. 7 p.m. Sunday Sept. 30, at House of Blues, $30-$192

Hinds

Madrid's finest indie rock exports are taking the U.S. by storm with vibrant new album I Can't Run. 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1, at the Social, $15-$17

Punk on the Patio

A Place Beyond Giants, Mount Kintsugi and Linqo headline this latest edition of the local loudness showcase downtown. 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, at the Patio, $5

