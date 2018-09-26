The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

Uada

Eerily faceless Pacific Northwestern black metal legion materializes at Will's with Imperial Triumphant, Panzerfaust and Von Nacht in tow. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at Will's Pub, $12-$15

Fozzy

Wrestler/podcaster Chris Jericho's heavy troupe brings pomp, circumstance and high drama power metal to the House of Blues. 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at House of Blues, $17

Puzzlehead

Freaky Canadian avant-punks are a can't-miss proposition at Uncle Lou's, now with added Acid Baptism and Mother Juno. 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at Uncle Lou's, $5

Pulp Music Fest

This year's edition of the well-received local music marathon features everyone from You Blew It's Tanner Jones to Woolbright to Expert Timing. 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at Milk District Pavilion, $12-$15

Seether

South African grunge revivalists hit the City Beautiful as part of a North American tour in support of new album Poison the Parish. 7 p.m. Sunday Sept. 30, at House of Blues, $30-$192

Hinds

Madrid's finest indie rock exports are taking the U.S. by storm with vibrant new album I Can't Run. 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1, at the Social, $15-$17

Punk on the Patio

A Place Beyond Giants, Mount Kintsugi and Linqo headline this latest edition of the local loudness showcase downtown. 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, at the Patio, $5