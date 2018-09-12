September 12, 2018 Music » Picks

click to enlarge 16402966_1656723604628625_5677415514736688602_o.jpg

Photo via Yung Nudy/Facebook

The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

By

Wiegedood

New black metal collective featuring members of Oathbreaker and Amenra hold a ritual action with Baleful Litany and Yashira. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at Will's Pub, $20

120 Minutes-ish

This tribute night to the seminal MTV late-night "alternative music" show promises live sets and hijinks aplenty. (We're secretly bummed that no one is cosplaying as the fake-English-accent-spouting host Dave Kendall). 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at Will's Pub, $7

Flagman

Heavy, heavy local bill promises sets from Flagman, Backstabber, Sunstrife and Electric Dawn 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at Soundbar, $8

Sell-Out Con

All-day freak-flag-a-flyin' fest presented by Hypercube Laboratories with strange and beautiful music, live projections and apparently even burlesque. Noon Saturday, Sept. 15, at Grumpy's Underground Lounge, $5

Young Nudy

Slime time! Fearsome Atlanta rap heavyweight headlines an exclusive engagement at Gilt.

10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, at Gilt, $10-$40

Thad Anderson and Friends

Avant-percussionist Anderson presents an evening of contemporary chamber music in this second installment of the Christopher Belt-helmed In-Between series. 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17, at the Rogers Kiene Building, free

Sun Seeker

Free in-store set from this young Nashville psych-folk outfit before their show at the Beacham that night with Rainbow Kitten Surprise! 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, at Park Ave CDs, free

