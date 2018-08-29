The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

Los Hombres de Led Zeppelin

Bobby Koelble leads a band of local luminaries through Latin jazz versions of the Led Zeppelin songbook. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, $20

EDX

This Italian producer has built his name on a series of stellar remixes for everyone from Deadmau5 to Kool & the Gang, but Thursday he steps into the spotlight for a solo DJ set. 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at Celine, $10

Grand Opening Carnival!

The venue formerly known as Anime Fun Shop unveils its latest incarnation – the Church of United Ministry – with an all-star carnival featuring Alien Witch, Channel 83 and more. 8:42 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at Church of United Ministry, $5

DJ Nina Flowers

RuPaul's Drag Race sensation and legit DJ Nina Flowers spins and holds court at Stonewall's Latin Night. 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Stonewall, $10-$15

Ratboys

Chicago "post-country" stalwarts Ratboys are part of a packed touring show with Foxing and Kississippi. 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at the Social, $15

Chris Blue

The Voice Season 12 winner Chris Blue, a native of nearby Polk County, is signed to major label Republic Records and on tour; check out his soulful gospel/R&B hybrid in this intimate theater setting. 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, at the Dr. Phillips Center, $35

Raspberry Pie

The spirit of the Red Lion Pub lives on at these weekly soirees at St. Matthew's; check out headliner Raspberry Pie this week. 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, at St. Matthew's Tavern, free