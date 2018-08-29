September 05, 2018 Music » Picks

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge Ratboys

Photo by Johnny Fabrizio via Ratboys/Facebook

Ratboys

The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

Los Hombres de Led Zeppelin

Bobby Koelble leads a band of local luminaries through Latin jazz versions of the Led Zeppelin songbook. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, $20

EDX

This Italian producer has built his name on a series of stellar remixes for everyone from Deadmau5 to Kool & the Gang, but Thursday he steps into the spotlight for a solo DJ set. 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at Celine, $10

Grand Opening Carnival!

The venue formerly known as Anime Fun Shop unveils its latest incarnation – the Church of United Ministry – with an all-star carnival featuring Alien Witch, Channel 83 and more. 8:42 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at Church of United Ministry, $5

DJ Nina Flowers

RuPaul's Drag Race sensation and legit DJ Nina Flowers spins and holds court at Stonewall's Latin Night. 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Stonewall, $10-$15

Ratboys

Chicago "post-country" stalwarts Ratboys are part of a packed touring show with Foxing and Kississippi. 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at the Social, $15

Chris Blue

The Voice Season 12 winner Chris Blue, a native of nearby Polk County, is signed to major label Republic Records and on tour; check out his soulful gospel/R&B hybrid in this intimate theater setting. 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, at the Dr. Phillips Center, $35

Raspberry Pie

The spirit of the Red Lion Pub lives on at these weekly soirees at St. Matthew's; check out headliner Raspberry Pie this week. 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, at St. Matthew's Tavern, free

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Picks »

Latest in Picks

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Scott Yoder brings a healthy dose of glitter and glam to the DIY rock scene Read More

  2. This Little Underground: Squad Five-0, Gasoline Heart and Mike Dunn reunite an entire Orlando scene Read More

  3. With a new album and lots of touring, Orlando indie heroes the Pauses are on the move Read More

  4. The B-52s keep the South surreal Read More

  5. The best concerts coming to Orlando this week Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation