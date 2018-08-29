August 29, 2018 Music » Picks

Selwyn Birchwood

The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

Local blues firebrand lets rip at the Blue Bamboo Center. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, $25

The Brian McKnight 4
Oh my god! R&B hero and multi-instrumentalist Brian "One Last Cry" McKnight brings his new jazz combo (!) to Hard Rock Live. 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, at Hard Rock Live, $40.50-$45.50

Eugene Snowden
Eugene Snowden doing an Aretha Franklin covers set as a tribute to the late Queen of Soul? Yes, please. 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at Uncle Lou's, free

Will's Pub 23rd Anniversary
Precious, Pet Detector (ahem Debt Neglector), Bob on Blonde headline the party and our own Bao Le-Huu spins the hits and only the hits at Lil Indies. 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at Will's Pub, $7

Johnny Raincloud
Don't sleep on the Falcon as a great intimate venue for live music and miss this show from Portland's Johnny Raincloud, Rocko English and Liquid Pennies. 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, at the Falcon, donations suggested

Watu Rhythm Band
Eugene Snowden's newest project – itself a nod back to earlier Afrobeat experiments – plays a free show at Will's; the perfect antidote to a dreary Monday. 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 3, at Will's Pub, free

Punk on the Patio
Viva live and local music downtown! Check out this mini pop-punk fest with 408, Here to Stay, Bay Street and ATHRS. 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, at the Patio, $5

