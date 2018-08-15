The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

Grün Wasser

Young dark electronic duo out of Chicago plays one (count 'em, one) Florida show at the Falcon; the music is cold, crystalline and beautifully strange. 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, at the Falcon, $5

Jonah & Friends

The Pauses are touring with and backing up Far legend Jonah Matranga running through his much-loved Water & Solutions album. 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at Will's Pub, $12-$15

Tiger Fawn

Otherworldly loop chanteuse says a tearful goodbye to Orlando, headlining an epic Ugly Orange show also featuring Someday River, Fiona and Zu. Emotional. 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at Will's Pub, $5-$7

Swamp Sistas Songwriters

Beth McKee's singular songwriting circle visit the jazzy environs of the Blue Bamboo Center for what's sure to be an incredible evening. 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, $10

Surf Rock Sunday

Southern Fried Sunday heads to the beach (musically) with Big Tiki & the Mai Tai's, Mercy Mercy, the Ukulaliens and Wendy McDonald & the Burger Kings. 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at Will's Pub, free

A-Sides

Metalheadz alum and drum & bass heatseeker headlines a launch party for the TorqueDNB website. This is a world-class event. 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20, at Vintage Lounge, free

Metro Boomin

Young, hit-making producer/DJ has come out of a brief retirement to headline UCF's Pegasus Palooza event. 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, at CFE Arena, $20