August 15, 2018

The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

By

Grün Wasser

Young dark electronic duo out of Chicago plays one (count 'em, one) Florida show at the Falcon; the music is cold, crystalline and beautifully strange. 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, at the Falcon, $5

Jonah & Friends

The Pauses are touring with and backing up Far legend Jonah Matranga running through his much-loved Water & Solutions album. 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at Will's Pub, $12-$15

Tiger Fawn

Otherworldly loop chanteuse says a tearful goodbye to Orlando, headlining an epic Ugly Orange show also featuring Someday River, Fiona and Zu. Emotional. 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at Will's Pub, $5-$7

Swamp Sistas Songwriters

Beth McKee's singular songwriting circle visit the jazzy environs of the Blue Bamboo Center for what's sure to be an incredible evening. 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, $10

Surf Rock Sunday

Southern Fried Sunday heads to the beach (musically) with Big Tiki & the Mai Tai's, Mercy Mercy, the Ukulaliens and Wendy McDonald & the Burger Kings. 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at Will's Pub, free

A-Sides

Metalheadz alum and drum & bass heatseeker headlines a launch party for the TorqueDNB website. This is a world-class event. 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20, at Vintage Lounge, free

Metro Boomin

Young, hit-making producer/DJ has come out of a brief retirement to headline UCF's Pegasus Palooza event. 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, at CFE Arena, $20

