The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

Stranger Than Fiction

Showcase of new and young Central Floridian talent with Stranger Than Fiction joined by Phantom Phunk and the Young Something. 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, at Will's Pub, $8-$10

DK the Drummer

Mutemath founder turned "drum jockey" goes all out at the Social with a solo set and a set as part of his duo project Sucré. 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at the Social, $15-$17

Zion & Lennox

Make the drive to Kissimmee for this outdoor gig from the celebrated Puerto Rican reggaeton duo. Silver Spurs Arena will shake to its very foundations. 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at Silver Spurs Arena, $37-$172

RV

After an implosion last year, these young, dour locals are playing a reunion show; expect brittle, icy, melancholy post-punk excellence. 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at Stardust Video & Coffee, $5

Ancient Sun

Local "groove rock" vets ply their catchy trade in one of a series of regular – and free – Tanqueray's gigs. 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12, at Tanqueray's, free

Rocko English

Local indie rock trio Rocko English headline a stacked gig with Goose Head, Head Banned and Due East. Check the pulse of the scene. 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 13, at Will's Pub, $5

Drake Bell

Drake and Josh alum is all grown up and making a serious go at music; catch him giving back to the community at this OnePulse benefit. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14, at the Abbey, $23.16-$107.62