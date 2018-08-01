August 01, 2018 Music » Picks

Email
Print
Share
1-we-came-as-romans-1.jpg

Photo by James Dechert

The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

By

Femme Hop

The inimitable Gay-Z moves his Femme Hop ultra-parties to Stonewall Bar. Joining in this time are Amorphous and YourMobileGeek. 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, at Stonewall Bar, $5

MurDur the Clown

An evil clown is DJing dubstep and hardstyle at an afterparty for what appears to be a furry convention? Sign us up. 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at Amway Center, free with Megaplex tickets

Vans Warped Tour

The final installment of the surprisingly long-lived pop-punk extravaganza. 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 3, at Tinker Field, $42-$52

Bobby Clock

Local freak rocker combines the wigged-out extremes of Brian Jonestown Massacre with the sugary pop of the Archies. Now with extra Ray Brazen on bass. 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at Will's Pub, $5

Superkick Party

High-flying indie wrestlers the Young Bucks (catch 'em on ROH or NJPW) hold a special meet-and-greet at Soundbar, complete with a set from American Party Machine. 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, at Soundbar, $25-$50

Watu Rhythm Band

Eugene Snowden's newest project – itself a nod back to earlier Afrobeat experiments – plays a free show at Will's. The perfect antidote to a dreary Monday. 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 6, at Will's Pub, free

IRL 3

New and promising local electronic music showcase goes down at the Geek Easy. 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, at the Geek Easy, $5

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Picks »

Latest in Picks

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. After conquering Hollywood, Janelle Monáe returns to claim her pop throne Read More

  2. The best concerts coming to Orlando this week Read More

  3. Erasure is still the soundtrack to experience and discovery Read More

  4. Forty years in, Echo & the Bunnymen still make us swoon Read More

  5. The best concerts coming to Orlando this week Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation