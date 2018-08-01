The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

Femme Hop

The inimitable Gay-Z moves his Femme Hop ultra-parties to Stonewall Bar. Joining in this time are Amorphous and YourMobileGeek. 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, at Stonewall Bar, $5

MurDur the Clown

An evil clown is DJing dubstep and hardstyle at an afterparty for what appears to be a furry convention? Sign us up. 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at Amway Center, free with Megaplex tickets

Vans Warped Tour

The final installment of the surprisingly long-lived pop-punk extravaganza. 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 3, at Tinker Field, $42-$52

Bobby Clock

Local freak rocker combines the wigged-out extremes of Brian Jonestown Massacre with the sugary pop of the Archies. Now with extra Ray Brazen on bass. 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at Will's Pub, $5

Superkick Party

High-flying indie wrestlers the Young Bucks (catch 'em on ROH or NJPW) hold a special meet-and-greet at Soundbar, complete with a set from American Party Machine. 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, at Soundbar, $25-$50

Watu Rhythm Band

Eugene Snowden's newest project – itself a nod back to earlier Afrobeat experiments – plays a free show at Will's. The perfect antidote to a dreary Monday. 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 6, at Will's Pub, free

IRL 3

New and promising local electronic music showcase goes down at the Geek Easy. 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, at the Geek Easy, $5