click to enlarge 12779021_10153931947788908_4157040439679922906_o.jpg

The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

By

Von Nacht

Local femme black metal duo hold a sonic ritual at Lou's in the wake of their recent "Dimensional Discordance" 7-inch release on Minneapolis imprint Lighten Up Sounds. 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, at Uncle Lou's, $5

Cyndi Lauper

New York pop/New Wave phenom should wake up the crowd showing up to see Rod Stewart at Amway quite a bit. Grrls (still) just want to have fun. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at the Amway Center, $56.50-$216

Shaan

Famed Indian playback singer and Bollywood sensation Shaan is famed for his vocal versatility across genres and his endless trove of heart-melting ballads. 6 p.m. Friday, July 27, at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, contact organizers for prices

Sleeping Pills

Floridian homecoming for this formidable Tampa post-punk outfit (with members of Bloodwave, Merchandise) coming off a U.S. tour. Opening for Astari Nite. 9 p.m. Saturday, July 28, at Will's Pub, free

Evergreen Terrace

Jacksonville hardcore heroes are back together and playing an early show at Soundbar with Young Ghosts, Engraved, Out of It and Nothing to Offer. Be prepared to yell "Duuuuuuuuuvallllllll!" 5 p.m. Sunday, July 29, at Soundbar, $12

Marshal Law Monday

Successor to Marshal Rones' weekly free music nights at 64 North – now relocated to Will's – features Broken Streetlights, Dial Drive, Sad Halen and Sam & the Ashes. 8 p.m. Monday, July 30, at Will's Pub, donations accepted

24hrs

Enigmatic Atlanta MC is poised to hit it big in the wake of his recently released 24 Dollas collaborative single with Ty Dolla Sign. 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, at Soundbar, $20-$50

