July 18, 2018 Music » Picks

click to enlarge screen_shot_2018-07-17_at_5.22.42_pm.png

Photo via The Romantics/Facebook

The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

By

Angels in America

Trust us when we say that New York's Angels in America (not the award-winning play) are the most raw and compelling No Wave assault you can experience today. Finally a Florida show! 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, at Stardust Video & Coffee, $5

The Romantics

Detroit power-pop overlords ("That's What I Like About You") land at the Hard Rock Hotel for a low-key Velvet Sessions gig. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 19, at Hard Rock Hotel, $30

Deterritory

Gainesville industrial up-and-comer spreads their decayed beatscapes throughout Florida in the company of Maine's Sterile Garden. Wow! 9 p.m. Friday, July 20, at Stardust Video & Coffee, $5

Shaman's Harvest

Bluesy new grunge outfit that has shared stages with AC/DC, Alice in Chains and (ahem) Nickelback takes center stage at Soundbar. 8 p.m. Saturday, July 21, at Soundbar, $15

I Set My Friends on Fire

Post-hardcore survivors bring their tour celebrating (and playing in its entirety) the 10th anniversary of You Can't Spell Slaughter Without Laughter. 6 p.m. Sunday, July 22, at Soundbar, $15

Low Steppa

Young bass-house maestro has enchanted crowds at Ibiza and EDC Vegas, but Orlando music fans can catch him at Gilt for a song. 10 p.m. Monday, July 23, at Gilt, $10-$20

Anthony Green

Green, best known as frontman for both Saosin and Circa Survive, is on the road with Good Old War, celebrating the decade anniversaries of Avalon and Only Way to Be Alone, respectively. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, at the Beacham, $22.50-$25

