July 11, 2018 Music » Picks

14650766_10207958717621398_6903659416313983093_n.jpg

Photo by Rod Hamdallah/Facebook

The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

By

Rod Hamdallah

Atlanta garage rock malcontent (and Legendary Shack Shakers guitarist) Hamdallah rampages through the City Beautiful for the second time this year. 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, at Will's Pub, $10-$12

The 502s

Local indie-Americana rabble-rousers celebrate the release of their new album. 7 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at Soundbar, $10-$12

Ray Brazen and Bobby Clock

Friday the 13th is the perfect day to catch this stacked bill of local OG weirdness. Lou's is the place, naturally. 9 p.m. Friday, July 13, at Uncle Lou's, free

Michael Seyer

Lo-fi and hallucinatory, the ambient-R&B hybrid sounds cranked out by this young Californian are nothing short of amazing. 8 p.m. Saturday, July 14, at the Henao Contemporary Center, $10

Exhumed and Gruesome

Two generations of death metal royalty fight over the blood-soaked crown at this unbelievable co-headlining show. 8 p.m. Sunday, July 15, at Will's Pub, $17-$20

Unfade & Antiquark Ensemble

The final installment of the In-Between Series is a night of deep improvisation and X-factors anchored by Unfade, the collaborative noise (and more) duo of Jonas Van den Bossche and Rachel Kinbar. 7 p.m. Monday, July 16, at Gallery at Avalon Island, free

Chris Cortez

Our own Bao Le-Huu hailed Blue Bamboo's Tuesday Night Sessions as one of the best local jazz nights in the area. This Tuesday, Bamboo head honcho Cortez holds it down. 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 17, at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, free

