July 04, 2018 Music » Picks

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge 12072562_1072290869477610_6920121665845854224_n.jpg

Photo via The Dead Boys/Facebook

The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

By

Whyte Tygers

Should you find yourself in Sanford after the big fireworks dealie, decamp to Tuffy's for a free set from fiery new Wynn family project Whyte Tygers. 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Tuffy's Bottle Shop, free

MoZaic

Newly Orlando-based soul celestial lands at the Falcon for the kick-off show of her month-long "Free Floating" tour. 8 p.m. Thursday, July 5, at the Falcon, free

Deva Lily

Beautifully intense, intricate and glam dance music from this West Virginian performer. 9 p.m. Friday, July 6, at Uncle Lou's, $5-$7

Melrose in the Mix: E-Turn

Local rapper freshly signed to Fake Four brings a live collaboration with Leisure Chief to the downtown library's concert series. 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 7, at the Melrose Center, free

Zachary Bornheimer Quintet

Tenor sax player Bornheimer leads his five-piece through a program of big band, free and post-bop jazz numbers. Promising. 7 p.m. Sunday, July 8, at the Timucua Arts House, $10-$20 suggested donation

Josh Card and the Restless Souls

North Florida's Josh Card keeps his take on country music on the raw and "outlaw" side of the radio tracks. 8 p.m. Monday, July 9, at Will's Pub, $10

The Dead Boys

Once bitten, thrice shy. But we really are fervently hoping that the Midwest's finest scum punks make it to Will's so that we can hear "Sonic Reducer" live. At last. 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 10, at Will's Pub, $14-$17

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Picks »

Latest in Picks

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Cutting-edge sound poet Tracie Morris comes to the Atlantic Center Read More

  2. Exploring punk’s outer limits with Urochromes Read More

  3. You know Nigel John – now meet Kurt Rambus Read More

  4. Inside the otherworldly visions of Oracle Plus Read More

  5. The best concerts happening in Orlando this week Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation