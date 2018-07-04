The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

Whyte Tygers

Should you find yourself in Sanford after the big fireworks dealie, decamp to Tuffy's for a free set from fiery new Wynn family project Whyte Tygers. 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Tuffy's Bottle Shop, free

MoZaic

Newly Orlando-based soul celestial lands at the Falcon for the kick-off show of her month-long "Free Floating" tour. 8 p.m. Thursday, July 5, at the Falcon, free

Deva Lily

Beautifully intense, intricate and glam dance music from this West Virginian performer. 9 p.m. Friday, July 6, at Uncle Lou's, $5-$7

Melrose in the Mix: E-Turn

Local rapper freshly signed to Fake Four brings a live collaboration with Leisure Chief to the downtown library's concert series. 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 7, at the Melrose Center, free

Zachary Bornheimer Quintet

Tenor sax player Bornheimer leads his five-piece through a program of big band, free and post-bop jazz numbers. Promising. 7 p.m. Sunday, July 8, at the Timucua Arts House, $10-$20 suggested donation

Josh Card and the Restless Souls

North Florida's Josh Card keeps his take on country music on the raw and "outlaw" side of the radio tracks. 8 p.m. Monday, July 9, at Will's Pub, $10

The Dead Boys

Once bitten, thrice shy. But we really are fervently hoping that the Midwest's finest scum punks make it to Will's so that we can hear "Sonic Reducer" live. At last. 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 10, at Will's Pub, $14-$17