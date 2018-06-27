June 27, 2018 Music » Picks

25507869_1661185967258057_5147620690781897949_n.jpg

Photo via Hala/Facebook

The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

By

Micah Schnabel

Raucous Two Cow Garage frontman returns to the Will's Compound for a night of unhinged evisceration of roots music genres. 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, at Will's Pub, $6-$8

Shiba San

Veteran Parisian producer crafts intricate house masterpieces that have earned him spots on big-time festivals like Coachella, EDC and Movement. 10 p.m. Thursday, June 28, at the Beacham, $15-$30

Mandee Jovovich

New local singer-songwriter spotlight series Vox Box debuts at the Nook with Jovovich, of Young Psychedelics fame, performing a solo set. 9 p.m. Friday, June 29, at the Nook, free

Secret Show

Standard Motorcycle Co.'s second secret show promises a big headliner for fans of "heavy stoner pop, doom, and dirty rock n' roll!" The first featured Eagles of Death Metal, so take note. 7 p.m. Saturday, June 30, at Standard Motorcycle Co., $25-$75

Christopher Belt and Troy Gifford

Rare collaborative performance from these two new-music masters; on deck is a program of Jolivet, Ravel, Ida Presti and some original pieces. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 1, at Timucua Arts House, $10-$20 suggested donation

Hala

Buoyant solo dream-pop project of Detroit's Ian Ruhala drifts into town to play with Boyo and Lexi Long. Ugly Orange's resurgence is strong. 8 p.m. Monday, July 2, at Will's Pub, $7

OmenXII

The dark prince of the Soundcloud underground materializes in the City Beautiful, accompanied by JGRXXN. The sun ain't gonna shine anymore. 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, at Soundbar, $15

