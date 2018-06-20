The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

Pleasures

South Florida dark psych burners make a long-overdue return to the City Beautiful with Timothy Eerie and the Welzeins. 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, at Will's Pub, $7

Sadat X

Brand Nubian legend and hip-hop royalty graces Orlando with his presence. 9 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at Soundbar, $10

ID M Theft Able

New experimentally inclined Winter Park house venue debuts with no less than ID M Theft Able, sound collage-meets-performance art par excellence from Portland, Maine. 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 22, at the Dining Room, donations suggested

Maxi Priest

Trailblazing U.K. reggae-fusion icon is still a creative force to be reckoned with after three decades of performing. 7 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at House of Blues, $22

Lore

Corpsepainted, ritualistic black metal excellence from the Tampa area – birthplace of death metal greats – roars through town with Kav and Von Nacht. 9 p.m. Sunday, June 24, at Uncle Lou's, $5

American Aquarium

AA leader B.J. Barham hits the road with a brand-new lineup and a brand-new album – Things Change – that's being hailed as one of the band's best. 7 p.m. Monday, June 25, at Will's Pub, $12-$15

Hall & Oates

Blue-eyed soul-pop duo are back on the road, with Train on board this time. Expect hits like "Private Eyes" and "Maneater." 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 26, at the Amway Center, $46.50-$671.50