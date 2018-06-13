June 13, 2018 Music » Picks

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge 20045551_781487962031233_8207722176257518040_o.jpg

Photo via Hockey Dad/Facebook

The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

By

Femmes a' Florida

San Francisco DJ femmelectric throws down with locals FoxForce005 and Gay-Z for a stacked and kinetic dance night. 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, at Blackstar, $5 CANCELLED

Haybaby

Two really heavy touring acts – Philly's Haybaby and NYC's Bethlehem Steel – and two promising locals – Expert Timing and Transcendental Telecom – conspire sonically to evoke a '90s free of nostalgia. 8 p.m. Thursday, June 14, at Will's Pub, $8

Classic Albums Live: Queen's A Night at the Opera

Catch a live airing of Queen's beyond-eclectic breakthrough album, once infamous as the most expensive recording sessions ever. 8 p.m. Friday, June 15, at Hard Rock Live, $24

Cyclopean Blood Temple

Gainesville's heaviest – seriously – rampage down to Central Florida with the berserker aid of Von Nacht, Burn to Learn and Flying Limbs. 8 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at Uncle Lou's, $6

Hockey Dad

Young, sun-dazed Australian guitar & drums duo create a potent surf-garage hybrid, which is well and good, but the keening vocals of Zach Stephenson really seal the deal. 7 p.m. Sunday, June 17, at Soundbar, $13-$15

Memento Mori

Break in your summer goth looks at this likely sweltering edition of one of Orlando's most stalwart dark music nachts. 10 p.m. Monday, June 18, at Independent Bar, free

Combichrist

Did someone say "summer goth looks"? Because this nu-industrial event is ever bit as mandatory. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 19, at Soundbar, $20-$25

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Picks »

Latest in Picks

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. You know Nigel John – now meet Kurt Rambus Read More

  2. Inside the otherworldly visions of Oracle Plus Read More

  3. Guided by Voices are still doing it their way Read More

  4. The best concerts coming to Orlando this week Read More

  5. Two decades on, legendary reggaetonera Ivy Queen remains at the top Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation