The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

Femmes a' Florida

San Francisco DJ femmelectric throws down with locals FoxForce005 and Gay-Z for a stacked and kinetic dance night. 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, at Blackstar, $5 CANCELLED

Haybaby

Two really heavy touring acts – Philly's Haybaby and NYC's Bethlehem Steel – and two promising locals – Expert Timing and Transcendental Telecom – conspire sonically to evoke a '90s free of nostalgia. 8 p.m. Thursday, June 14, at Will's Pub, $8

Classic Albums Live: Queen's A Night at the Opera

Catch a live airing of Queen's beyond-eclectic breakthrough album, once infamous as the most expensive recording sessions ever. 8 p.m. Friday, June 15, at Hard Rock Live, $24

Cyclopean Blood Temple

Gainesville's heaviest – seriously – rampage down to Central Florida with the berserker aid of Von Nacht, Burn to Learn and Flying Limbs. 8 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at Uncle Lou's, $6

Hockey Dad

Young, sun-dazed Australian guitar & drums duo create a potent surf-garage hybrid, which is well and good, but the keening vocals of Zach Stephenson really seal the deal. 7 p.m. Sunday, June 17, at Soundbar, $13-$15

Memento Mori

Break in your summer goth looks at this likely sweltering edition of one of Orlando's most stalwart dark music nachts. 10 p.m. Monday, June 18, at Independent Bar, free

Combichrist

Did someone say "summer goth looks"? Because this nu-industrial event is ever bit as mandatory. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 19, at Soundbar, $20-$25