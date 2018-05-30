May 30, 2018 Music » Picks

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge screen_shot_2018-05-29_at_6.00.39_pm.png

Photo via Luis Miguel/Facebook

The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

By

Luis Miguel

Mexican musical legend steers his ¡México Por Siempre! arena tour through Amway, touring behind his newest double-platinum album of the same name. Hitmaking business as usual for Miguel. 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 30, at Amway Center, $96.95-$326.63

Berlin Angular

'80s new wave icons play an intimate "Velvet Sessions" set. Expect to hear all the hits as well as new material that Terri Nunn and other original members are cooking up. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 31, at the Hard Rock Hotel, $30

C0mputer

Philadelphia freak-thrashers with deep Orlando roots throw down at Lou's in the heady company of Flying Limbs, Gillian Carter and Witchbender. 9 p.m. Friday, June 1, at Uncle Lou's, $5-$7

Never Log Off

New queer dance night moves over to Bikkuri Sushi for its next installment, and features performances by Sky Lethal, Secret Castle, Runetooth, Rabbit Crime and Ivy Hollivana. 10 p.m. Saturday, June 2, at Bikkuri Sushi, $5

Chon

Instrumental trio par excellence blow through town on their Super Chon Bros tour with Polyphia, TTNG and Tricot. Math rock for the masses. 6 p.m. Sunday, June 3, at House of Blues, $20

Watu Rhythm Band

Eugene Snowden's newest project – a nod back to earlier Afrobeat experiments – plays a free show at Will's; the perfect antidote to a dreary Monday. 9 p.m. Monday, June 4, at Will's Pub, free

Shell of a Shell

Gnarwhal/Pile mainman branches out on his own for a more angular, personal project that reminds us of forgotten Revolution Summer agitants. 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, at Ace Metric Cycles, $5

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Picks »

Latest in Picks

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Two decades on, legendary reggaetonera Ivy Queen remains at the top Read More

  2. The best concerts coming to Orlando this week Read More

  3. The Brian Jonestown Massacre will never bore you Read More

  4. Guided by Voices are still doing it their way Read More

  5. Music highlights from this year’s Orlando Fringe Outdoor Stage Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation