The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

Luis Miguel

Mexican musical legend steers his ¡México Por Siempre! arena tour through Amway, touring behind his newest double-platinum album of the same name. Hitmaking business as usual for Miguel. 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 30, at Amway Center, $96.95-$326.63

Berlin Angular

'80s new wave icons play an intimate "Velvet Sessions" set. Expect to hear all the hits as well as new material that Terri Nunn and other original members are cooking up. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 31, at the Hard Rock Hotel, $30

C0mputer

Philadelphia freak-thrashers with deep Orlando roots throw down at Lou's in the heady company of Flying Limbs, Gillian Carter and Witchbender. 9 p.m. Friday, June 1, at Uncle Lou's, $5-$7

Never Log Off

New queer dance night moves over to Bikkuri Sushi for its next installment, and features performances by Sky Lethal, Secret Castle, Runetooth, Rabbit Crime and Ivy Hollivana. 10 p.m. Saturday, June 2, at Bikkuri Sushi, $5

Chon

Instrumental trio par excellence blow through town on their Super Chon Bros tour with Polyphia, TTNG and Tricot. Math rock for the masses. 6 p.m. Sunday, June 3, at House of Blues, $20

Watu Rhythm Band

Eugene Snowden's newest project – a nod back to earlier Afrobeat experiments – plays a free show at Will's; the perfect antidote to a dreary Monday. 9 p.m. Monday, June 4, at Will's Pub, free

Shell of a Shell

Gnarwhal/Pile mainman branches out on his own for a more angular, personal project that reminds us of forgotten Revolution Summer agitants. 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, at Ace Metric Cycles, $5