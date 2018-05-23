May 23, 2018 Music » Picks

click to enlarge Tyr

Photo via Metal Blade Records

Tyr

The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

By

Carbon Leaf

Come celebrate 25 years worth of the Richmond indie-folk all-stars' music as part of a greatest-hits tour. 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, at the Social, $20-$25

Cultura Profetica

Puerto Rican reggae legends are more than 20 years strong and really stretch it out live, infusing their reggae hits with hints of jazz and salsa. 8 p.m. Thursday, May 24, at House of Blues, $42.25

Hip-Hop at Fringe

A night of cutting-edge local hip-hop that embodies the boundary-pushing the Fringe Festival encourages, featuring Niko Is, E-Turn and Sean Shakespeare. Stay for the cypher after the sets. 8 p.m. Friday, May 25, at Fringe Lawn, free

David Crosby & Friends

Sure, there are some cringey moments in Crosby's discography, but if he plays "Everybody's Been Burned," get ready for those tears to flow. 7 p.m. Saturday, May 26, at the Plaza Live, $49.50-$599.50

Týr

Imagine Thor fronting a band of Viking warriors and you would be able to pick new folk-metal stars Týr out of an issue of Decibel. (They're good.) 7 p.m. Sunday, May 27, at the Haven Lounge, $20-$23

Career, Witchbender

Packed lineup of Central Florida upstarts including Career – riding high on a new LP – and a fresh-back-from-tour Witchbender. 8 p.m. Monday, May 28, at the Henao Contemporary Center, $8

Marc With a C

Singular local musician presents his Marc With a C Trio (Bizarro World Version). Imagine a world where Marc and his comrades had no nerd-music influences or affiliations whatsoever ...7 p.m. Tuesday, May 29, at Will's Pub, $7

