The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

Carbon Leaf

Come celebrate 25 years worth of the Richmond indie-folk all-stars' music as part of a greatest-hits tour. 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, at the Social, $20-$25

Cultura Profetica

Puerto Rican reggae legends are more than 20 years strong and really stretch it out live, infusing their reggae hits with hints of jazz and salsa. 8 p.m. Thursday, May 24, at House of Blues, $42.25

Hip-Hop at Fringe

A night of cutting-edge local hip-hop that embodies the boundary-pushing the Fringe Festival encourages, featuring Niko Is, E-Turn and Sean Shakespeare. Stay for the cypher after the sets. 8 p.m. Friday, May 25, at Fringe Lawn, free

David Crosby & Friends

Sure, there are some cringey moments in Crosby's discography, but if he plays "Everybody's Been Burned," get ready for those tears to flow. 7 p.m. Saturday, May 26, at the Plaza Live, $49.50-$599.50

Týr

Imagine Thor fronting a band of Viking warriors and you would be able to pick new folk-metal stars Týr out of an issue of Decibel. (They're good.) 7 p.m. Sunday, May 27, at the Haven Lounge, $20-$23

Career, Witchbender

Packed lineup of Central Florida upstarts including Career – riding high on a new LP – and a fresh-back-from-tour Witchbender. 8 p.m. Monday, May 28, at the Henao Contemporary Center, $8

Marc With a C

Singular local musician presents his Marc With a C Trio (Bizarro World Version). Imagine a world where Marc and his comrades had no nerd-music influences or affiliations whatsoever ...7 p.m. Tuesday, May 29, at Will's Pub, $7