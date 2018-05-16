The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

Kenny Loggins

Seventies folkie turned '80s King of Movie soundtracks enjoyed renewed notoriety last year via a cameo on Thundercat's album; enter the danger zone. 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, at Hard Rock Live, $65.50-$85.50

Odesza

Grammy-nominated electronic duo Odesza have expanded on their initial EDM experiments to widespread commercial acclaim. (Time magazine loves 'em!) 7 p.m. Thursday, May 17, at CFE Arena, $28-$47.50

Jon Z & Brytiago

This duo of young trap-reggaeton hitmakers ("High") are about to take the City Beautiful for all it's worth. 10 p.m. Friday, May 18, at Gilt, $15-$40

DJ Jaymob

Jaymob – local proponent of boom-bap hip-hop – celebrates his 50th in style with a free party at Will's and performances from Rubox and Sean Shakespeare. 10 p.m. Saturday, May 19, at Will's Pub, free

Dortex Bos

BassNight moves to the Geek Easy and brings through out-there West Coast bass maestro Dortex Bos, accompanied by Lucy, Serious Jorge and Burn the Universe. 10 p.m. Sunday, May 20, at the Geek Easy, $10

Alien Witch

Alien Witch, Somber and Mother Juno anchor a particularly dark précis of Floridian electro-punk courtesy of Illuminated Paths. 9 p.m. Monday, May 21, at Uncle Lou's, free

Groove Orient

Jazz-rock fusion vibes like an unholy union of Booker T. and the MGs and Return to Forever. 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 22, at Tanqueray's, free