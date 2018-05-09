May 09, 2018 Music » Picks

Photo via Green Velvet/Facebook

The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth

Weekly residency by the hardest-working man in (Orlando) show business never fails to surprise and delight. 10 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, at Lil Indies, free

Green Velvet

British drum & bass alien lands the mothership at the Beacham for a late-night show; expect glam grooves in full. 10 p.m. Thursday, May 10, at the Beacham, $15-$30

Beautiful Bobby Blackmon Band

Expect plenty of swagger and stomp from this local eight-piece blues-rock combo. 8 p.m. Friday, May 11, at the Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, $15

Accidental Music Festival Marathon

All-day music and educational extravaganza from the keen minds behind the experimental AMF collective. Includes performances by Null-state, Lush Agave, Thomas Milovac, Alterity and Elizabeth Baker. 1 p.m. Saturday, May 12, at the SoDo Shopping Center, free

Worriers

This Brooklyn punk outfit is the new vehicle for former Measure singer-guitarist Lauren Denitzio; the band impressed with the melodic hooks that overflowed from 2015's Imaginary Life album (produced by Against Me's Laura Jane Grace). 5 p.m. Sunday, May 13, at the Beacham, $23-$25

Sloane Angel Hilton, DeviantArt Heaux, Mother Juno

The most intriguing installment of the In-Between Series for 2018 includes a collaborative DJ set between DeviantArt Heaux and Orlando alum Sloane Angel Hilton, along with a set from Mother Juno (ex-members of Cretin Girls). 7 p.m. Monday, May 14, at Gallery at Avalon Island, free

Bahamas

A Canadian comrade of the Lumineers is stepping out with his own band and a new major label album. 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, at the Social, $18

