The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

By

Dial Drive

Local pop-punk trio plays a warmup show before heading out on a 10-date East Coast tour. Joining them on this night are Hey Thanks and Sine Cura. 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 2, at Uncle Lou's, $5

Um..

New underground bass night Bassment brings in the superstar (yet left-field) L.A. duo Um.., fresh off an appearance at Coachella. 10 p.m. Thursday, May 3, at Vinyl Arts Bar, contact organizers for price

Mikel Aitor

Orlando resident and Venezuelan singer-songwriter plies his engaging trade alongside Tiger Fawn, Chapters and Jaialai. 8 p.m. Friday, May 4, at the Henao Contemporary Center, $8

Nature Boys

Kansas City trio makes a ragged, lovely, anxious noise that is well worth your time – take refuge from the Cinco de Mayo nonsense. 9 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at Will's Pub, contact organizers for price

Lush Agave

Save for a surprise set on Easter Sunday at Stardust, devotional-electronics composer Lush Agave makes her proper 2018 return at this show featuring J.A.S.O.N., Maya Martinez, Jasmine Cindy and Marcyanne Hannemann. 9 p.m. Sunday, May 6, at A-Shop, $5-$10 donation encouraged

Watu Rhythm Band

Local music lifer Eugene Snowden debuts his new experimental Afrobeat project and pairs that set with a screening of the Finding Fela doc. Damn! 8 p.m. Monday, May 7, at Will's Pub, $5

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

Will they make it? Flu felled the leather-clad scuzzgaze rebels last time they were scheduled to play the Beacham. Fingers crossed ... 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 8, at the Beacham, $26

